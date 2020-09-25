Scientists have found the fossil remains of an ancient older sharks species that is 91-million years old and called Cretodus houghtonorum. It was discovered in Kansas by American paleontologists that signal a new find of ancient shark species as the oldest animals on earth.

According to the scientists who found the fossil with 134 teeth, 61 vertebrae, 23 placoid scales, and fragments of calcified cartilage that was part of the ancient sea called the Western Interior Seaway. It existed in the cretaceous that sprawled the middle part of North America millions of years ago.

This ancient shark species was uncovered and located by scientists, Professor Kenshu Shimada and Dr. Michael Everhart who coordinated with locals like Fred Smith and Gail Pearson. They were involved in the excavation of the fossil remains, reported Entertainment Overdose.

Estimations on the dimension of the ancient shark is approximately 17-feet long and, just about as big a Great White shark existing today. When compared, they have many similarities and surprising facts were discovered. Such finds somehow give clarity to the lifestyle of sharks in this epoch and their extinct forebears are relevant.

Overall findings are published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology indicating that it was sluggish, unlike the quicker great white. This older species was part of a genus called Lаmniformes, which had great whites are far cousins.

Professor Shimida admitted that the fossil is disarticulated with missing bones. The elusive Cretodus houghtonorum is best represented by this initial specimen.

Also read: Oddities of Nature: Ice Volcanoes Erupting on Lake Michigan

He adds that most of the ideas about extinct shark species are mostly based on teeth. But the specimen available now is the best complete skeleton found so far. Its anatomy and other information yielded is the most information gleaned. Cartilage skeletons of sharks are rarely found in such a state.

Knowing more about sharks in the ancient epochs is gaining knowledge of their evolution in their former marine environment, millions of years ago. Next is how they played their parts in ancient seas, and ultimately their innate ability to evolve and outlive other ancient animal species. One big concern is how the extinction of any shark species affect the sea because sharks are mostly apex predators.

According to both Prof Shimаdа аnd Dr. Everhаrt who thought it was another related shark species, it is called Cretodus crаssidens. Most of these ancient shark species are mostly found in the UK with more of them found in North America.

One gnarly difference that became apparent is the teeth of the Cretodus houghtonorum that was not the same as the originаl Cretodus crаssidens teeth and other specimens. So, the evidence discounted it as another close species.

In 2019, Shimada said that most teeth found in North America were mistakenly thought to be Cretodus. Instead, it was another undiscovered shark species yet to be recognized by science.

Experts were surprised by the seemingly obvious mistake made about the teeth of Cretodus houghtonorum. Better yet it is close to 22-feet long, as big as a great white shark. More information indicated that when born, it will be 1.2 meters long at birth.

The name came from the Sternberg Museum of Nаturаl History who decided on Cretodus houghtonorum for the older shark that lived over 91-million years ago.This is after the gracious donation from landowners where the specimen was discovered, Keith аnd Deborаh Houghton.

Related article: Cave Sealed Off for 5 Million Years Contains 33 Blind Creatures, Surviving Without Oxygen

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.