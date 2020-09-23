Authorities arrested a man with tattooed eyelids who is accused of burning his victims' bodies inside a fire-engulfed car before carjacking a woman using a gun.

On Wednesday, 34-year-old Dakota "Outlaw" Briscoe was arrested by officials for an alleged double murder after he was stopped at a U.S. Border Patrol inspection checkpoint.

Double murder

According to The Sun, the suspect disguised himself as his younger brother, Austin Epp, and used his car and driver's license. However, police officers tracked him down and linked him to a description of a suspect of a double homicide.

Authorities placed a $10,000 bounty on Briscoe to anyone who could provide information that would lead to his arrest and conviction before officials found out his true identity.

On September 18, the Albuquerque Police Department announced that detectives filed murder charges against Briscoe. The alleged victims of the suspect were his two friends; 36-year-old Eric Carbajal and 39-year-old Nathan Garcia.

The two deceased were considered friends of Briscoe, and their bodies were discovered inside a burned car.

Authorities believe Briscoe shot the two victims on September 7 and later placed their bodies inside a vehicle and set it on fire.

Medical experts who performed the autopsies on the two dead individuals revealed that Garcia had two bullet wounds in the head, and Carbajal was shot three times before their bodies were set on fire.

Briscoe reportedly used a gun to threaten his neighbor after his September 7 double homicide incident.

Police officers believe he attempted to steal a car from two men and later tried to break into the home of another female individual.

Authorities charged the suspect with two open counts of murder, two counts of attempted armed robbery, and six aggravated assault cases with a deadly weapon.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said that Briscoe had the words "Dakota" and "Demize" tattooed on both of his eyelids and featured tattoos all over his body.

Similar incident

Authorities charged a man who is accused of killing two Muskogee brothers in 2018 with multiple felony counts and is now facing the death penalty.

The suspect, Ondriel Layson Smith, has been in custody since September 2018 for charges of murder to the shooting deaths of Keith Williams and Glynn Williams, who were in a parking lot in East Skelly Drive.

However, ever since Smith's arrest, he has become the subject of more than six more felony charges after officials received reports of misconduct while he was imprisoned, as reported by Tulsa World.

Last year, District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler announced they wanted to consider the death penalty for Smith's case, arguing the suspect had a history of violent criminal convictions and shot five people, two of whom died, within 33 days.

Kunzweiler added that Smith Glynn Williams hoped to avoid police arrest or prosecution because he was a witness when the killer murdered Keith Williams.

Authorities also charged Smith with two counts of shooting in a separate case, and was accused during a preliminary hearing of having shot an ex-partner in the leg during a heated argument.

