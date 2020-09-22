An officer of the New York Police Department (NYPD) has been charged with conducting spying activities for China.

Authorities accused Baimadajie Angwang, who was born in Tibet, of providing information about the activities of Chinese citizens in New York City. They also believe Angwang has been monitoring potential sources of intelligence within the Tibetan community.

Chinese spy

According to BBC, the suspect is a naturalized citizen of the United States and has been working with the police department's community affairs unit. Authorities revealed that he was arrested on Monday.

If Angwang is convicted of the allegations, he faces up to 55 years in prison. Prosecutors said that the U.S. Army Reserve employed the suspect where he worked as a civil affairs specialist.

Authorities believe Angwang has been contacting two Chinese consulate officials. The suspect also allegedly gave the Chinese consulate access to senior NYPD officials by providing invitations to official events.

Court documents detailed how Angwang told his Chinese official handler that he wished to gain a higher position within the NYPD to support China better and bring glory to the country. Authorities also accuse the suspect of committing wire fraud, making false statements, and obstruction of an official proceeding.

Officials wrote that the People's Republic of China (PRC) sent a hefty amount of wire transfers to Angwang for his covert services.

Also Read: Donald Trump's Life in Danger? Woman Responsible For Sending Poisonous Ricin Letter to POTUS Arrested

Angwang's father was a retired member of China's main army and part of the Communist Party of China. The documents also note that his mother was also a member of the party and was a former government official of the country.

The commissioner of the NYPD, Dermot Shea, stated that the court documents detailed how Angwang violated the oaths he took within the country. The suspect broke his promises to the United States, the U.S. Army, and the police department.

Protected country

The head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) New York Office, William Sweeney, stated that Angwang did not compromise national security or operations of the NYPD. However, he added that the suspect remained a threat as an insider in the department, as reported by The Guardian.

The 33-year-old police officer was held without bail and appeared at an initial court hearing held on Monday. His lawyer did not respond to questions about the case when called by phone.

Court documents detailed that authorities were able to intercept communications between Angwang and an official of the Chinese consulate. The suspect called the official "big brother" and "boss" while identifying dissenters.

Angwang told his handler that the people he observed did not believe in Tibetan Buddhism. He added that they should be grateful when the consulate extends a helping hand to make them feel the warmth and love of their motherland.

According to The New York Times, Angwang told his handler in 2018 that they should visit a new Tibetan community center located in Queens, arguing it would be an excellent opportunity to located potential intelligence assets to bolster their forces.

Prosecutors said that Angwang believed the venues were the most significant areas of activities at the time and were an excellent spot to further their agenda.

Related Article: Man Keeps Girlfriend's Head and Organs Inside Suitcases After Killing and Dismembering Her

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.