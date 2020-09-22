Billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's flight logs on his aircraft, including his infamous "Lolita Express" jet, have been subpoenaed.

This order to name the people who wrote his aircraft has sparked fear among those who partied with him and visited his island.

Epstein's logbook

The Attorney General in the US Virgin Islands, where the billionaire had a home and is said to have carried out many of his crimes against children, has demanded to see the logs which document the passengers on his aircraft. The logs on his four helicopters and three plans span from 1998 until 2019.

Attorney General Denise George has filed a lawsuit against his estate alleging 22 accounts, including human trafficking, aggravated rape, child abuse, neglect, forced labor and prostitution, according to The Mirror.

Attorney General George is also requesting to see any reports of suspicious conduct and personal notes made by the pilots of Epstein's aircraft.

The subpoena demands the names and the full details of those who worked for the pilots, interacted with Epstein, and passengers who traveled with him.

Pilot David Rodgers has previously revealed logs from 2009, which showed Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, actor Kevin Spacey and supermodel Naomi Campbell. It is not suggested that they were aware of what Epstein had been doing.

A source stated that the records that have been subpoenaed would make the ones that the witness provide as just the tip of the iceberg. The subpoena is said to be causing panic among many of the rich and famous.

According to the lawyers of the victims, the logs released in 2009 did not include the flights of chief pilot Larry Visoki who had flown Epstein for more than 25 years.

Witnesses on Epstein's crimes

A celebrity chef has been questioned by detectives 20 years after he worked for Epstein, prompting renewed calls for Prince Andrew to talk to the FBI.

The 51-year-old chef, Adam Perry Lang, opened the Barbecoa restaurant with Jamie Oliver in London in 2010. He worked for Epstein between 1999 to 2003.

Lang is now fully cooperating with the FBI investigation into allegations of sexual abuse by depraved Epstein, according to the Daily Mirror.

Attorney Arick Fudali, who represents the victims, heaped pressure on Prince Andrew, who has been accused of stonewalling detectives.

Attorney Fudali said that he hopes that the subpoena will inspire other witnesses to come forward and to help shed some light on Epstein's dark scheme.

Lang catered for the Duke of York, who is now 60 years old, and flew with him in a private jet on two occasions, once in February 1999 and in May 2000.

Sources said that Lang holds information on what took place. They will get as much detail as possible that will shape any interview they may one day have with the duke.

Lang came forward after Virginia Giuffre, a victim of Epstein, wrote to ask him to be the hero. He is described as a decent man by the victims, according to Daily Mail.

Lang's lawyer, Atty. Lawrence Lustberg, confirmed that the chef was helping the FBI. He previously denied being aware of any depraved behavior during his four-year term as Epstein's chef.

