As Ghislaine Maxwell waits for her trial, many are wondering if she will make a deal with the U.S. Department of Justice or not. Although Maxwell pled not guilty to the charges filed against her and maintains her innocence, the trial is still a long way, which is set to start in the summer of 2021.

Ghislaine Maxwell, known by many as Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend, is currently being charged with multiple counts with regards to Epstein's sex trafficking ring.

The charges against Maxwell include sex trafficking of children, enticement of minors, and perjury. Victims of Epstein claimed Maxwell was a recruiter and an abuser herself. Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide inside his cell while waiting for trial. About a year after, Maxwell was arrested by the authority.

Recently, "discovery", the part of court proceedings where both the prosecution and defense collect evidence for trial and present it to the court, is ongoing. A trove of information has been publicly revealed by Federal judge Alison Nathan this included a deposition from Virginia Roberts-Giuffre involving Duke of York, Prince Andrew.

On July 2, Ghislaine Maxwell was picked up in her place in New Hampshire. According to Reuters, Maxwell tried to hide from federal agents when they arrived in her place and knocked on her door. After being detained, Virginia Roberts-Giuffre posted on Twitter saying she should begin calling out names, Daily Mail reported.

After her Maxwell's detention, she was moved to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. After a two-hour hiring, Maxwell's request for bail has been denied. Maxwell has been determined by the court as a flight risk for having massive wealth and multiple nationalities.

Although it seems like Maxwell would be willing to call out names at this time, the main goal of her legal team is to transfer her to the general population. Since being in the MDC, Maxwell has been on suicide watch and in solitary confinement.

Maxwell's legal team claimed that her treatment is extremely different from those of other inmates in her situation. The legal team asserts that Jeffrey Epstein is the reason behind, which is hindering Maxwell's right to have a fair trial.

According to Film Daily, Maxwell's lawyers said that the treatment she has been receiving is way worse than what other similarly situated pretrial detainees. This greatly affects her ability to compose herself for the defense and ready for the scheduled trial set by the Court.

Ghislaine Maxwell requested to the court to disclose the names of her three accusers, but her request has been denied by the court.

Though Maxwell's request has been turned down by the court, some say that she is receiving special treatment because of her case. In solitary confinement, Maxwell has extended 13 hour per day to do research for her case.

After the Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, Maxwell was one of those who were allowed to meet their legal team. A federal attorney clarified that Maxwell was not the first after a report from The New York Daily said she was the first inmate to see her legal team in-person.



