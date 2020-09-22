The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention retracted a statement which contains vital information on how COVID-19 spreads, while most of the states in the US continue to grapple in curbing the disease.

As of the moment, COVID-19, caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 has killed almost 200,000 people in the US based on data provided by Johns Hopkins University. Aside from this, cases of the disease continue to rise in at least 28 states.

In view of this, Baylor College of Medicine's National School of Tropical Medicine dean, Dr. Peter Hotez stated that the country should be prepared to face a possible worse fall to the virus, CNN reported.

Reopening of schools may increase transmission

Dr. Hotez further added that this is happening due to the fact that despite having high transmission, schools and colleges are forced to reopen. He also noted that another factor is that the national leadership is not firm in telling everyone to abide by the safety precautions such as wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

Moreover, the director at the University of Alabama's division of infectious disease, Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo shared the same sentiments with Dr. Hotez and noted that the recent spikes could indeed make the upcoming fall possibly worse.

She also named several possible reasons why the COVID-19 numbers in the country is going back up. She stated that one of the reasons is that people are already tired of the ongoing pandemic, hence causing general fatigue.

Second, she stated that another reason for the increasing spread is that people are getting mixed messages, different statements from different people cause confusion and misinformation. This has also ultimately contributed to the spread of the virus.

Retracted CDC Statement

Dr. Marrazzo also cited a particular statement from the CDC which stated that COVID-19 can be acquired through inhaling viral particles which are suspended in air and are able to travel in the air.

In an update on the website of the CDC on Friday noted that there is increasing evidence that droplets and airborne particles carrying the virus may be able to travel beyond six feet in the air and be inhaled by another person. It was also stated that places without good ventilation increase the risk of viral spread, Fox News reported.

According to Dr. Hotez, many doctors have already known this information for months, which is why the public has been advised to wear masks.

However, it came as a shock when the update from the CDC's website was immediately removed on Monday.

In a statement by CNN medical analyst, Dr. Leana Wen, she stated that it is curious that the CDC would retract a statement that is already common scientific knowledge.

Meanwhile, a spokesman from the CDC, Jason Mcdonald, stated that the update regarding the aerosolized spread was posted in error that is why it was retracted. He also added that it was a draft version of the proposed recommendation changes that were posted on the website.

According to McDonald, the CDC is currently updating the recommendations and will immediately post an update once it is completed.



