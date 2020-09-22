Japanese food is one of the most sought-after cuisines in America, and Americans are now looking for more authentic Japanese food. Diners are no longer happy with knock-off sushi rolls or supermarket chicken teriyaki.

Americans are looking for the finest Japanese restaurants that serve the best food. One of the favorites is ramen, the noodle soup has now come a long way since they were first introduced in the country. Customized strands and slow-simmered broths are worth the visit to these places.

Ramen Tatsu-Ya in Austin, Texas

Ramen Tatsu-Ya started the ramen craze in Austin, thanks to its extraordinary intense broth. Takuya Matsumoto and former DJs Tatsu Aikawa created a tonkotsu that requires three days' worth of cook time, resulting in a delicious pork bone elixir that clings to the angel-hair noodle.

The custom strands come from revered producer Sun Noodle. It is topped with tender chashu, woodear mushrooms, and a marinated egg.

Also Read: Top 5 Best Korean Restaurants in America

Mu Ramen in New York City, New York

Mu Ramen features an overlooking open kitchen, where Joshua and Heidy Smookler, a husband-and-wife team, operate the sushi-bar intimacy.

The strands of the ramen are delicate, but with an al dente spring and a different variety showcased in each bowl. The must-try one is their flagship bowl that is built on a broth of oxtail and bone marrow. It also gets extra-meaty from melting cubes of brisket paired with shredded cabbage and half-sour pickles.

Tsujita in Los Angeles, CA

Tsujita's kurobuta pork bones are simmered for no less than 60 hours to create the dipping broth. Its noodles are thick, toothy and dense, and how ramen is served only at lunch so if you plan on visiting, you better get there early.

Tsujita serves the best ramen in Los Angeles. In fact, patrons tried other places, but they keep on going back to this magical place, as no other restaurant in West L. A can compare.

Toki Underground in Washington, D.C.

Toki Underground offers slurp-worthy bowls, and chef Erik Bruner-Yang sought inspiration on his creations from his travels across East Asia.

While the broths are decidedly Japanese, other components come courtesy of Japan's neighbors like China, Taiwan, and Korea.

The ramen has chewy, toothsome noodles, crispy fried chicken topping, and it is infused with pickled punch of fermented cabbage.

Johnny Noodle King in Detroit, Michigan

In recent years, Detroit has emerged as one of the country's top food destinations. One of the most visited ramen places is Johnny Noodle King, thanks to chef Les Molnar who reshaped the local dining landscape.

The ramen bowls range from traditional to inauthentic. You can go for creamy, tonkatsu made from boiled-down pig's trotters and heads to Southwest #2 that consists of green chilies, corn, coriander-roasted carrots, and fish sauce.

Uncle in Denver, Colorado

Uncle sells almost 2,000 bowls a week. It is a testament to the popularity of the restaurant's umami-laden offerings. Chef Tommy uses broths that are simmered for 16 hours, and the noodles come from Sun Noodle.

The chicken is spicy, and it is built on a tahini-soy-chili base, and it has rich Veggie Miso that is finished with wild mushrooms, snap peas, and watermelon radish.

Related Article: Top Popular Asian Food in the United States That Americans Love

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.