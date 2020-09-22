On its way to the coast of Iran is a U.S. Navy carrier strike group (CSG) that will be visible to show Tehran the resolve of the U.S. government. The presence of the CSG means that its weapons systems will be committed to striking Iranian assets if hostilities cannot be avoided.

As Iran is saber-rattling, the U.S. sent one of its CGSs with the USS Nimitz supercarrier as the lead ship. Accompanying the supercarrier are two guide missile destroyers, with one destroyer as members of the battle group passing through Straits of Hormuz. This is a narrow part of the Arabian Gulf that is located on Iran's coast in its western Border, according to Fox News.

Straits serve as routes for trade

Naval strategists in the U.S. have always recognized the value of the passage in keeping security in the area with no incidents. The straits are vital passages for commercial vessels involved in trade, that's why if it is guarded, it will have dire effects on the region. It is crucial to police this area as most of the world's oil shipments pass through here with regularity.

Under no circumstance should the vital Straits of Hormuz ever be controlled by any force, because it will serve as a choke point. This specific area is where Iran has been in loggerheads with the US over the years. The U.S. has always been sensitive to action in this area.

This location is inherently dangerous especially for ships that are threatened by mines placed in shallow and deep water. This shallow patch of ocean is where small torpedo and missile boats can be problematic for even mighty U.S. warships. In this area, harassing strategies are effective.

US Navy shows no signs of backing down

A solution to keeping the Iranian threat at bay according to Navy brass, is to bring in massive firepower into the contested areas. Most certainly, the CSG and the firepower can bear down on any adversary like Iran, which will make them think twice. A carrier and its support ships are one of the most evident signs of a 'ready-to-rumble' attitude.

If Iran is not careful, it will find itself fighting off undaunted American forces in the area. The air wing of a carrier will be used to attack targets from the sea. Next in line are the destroyer and cruiser launched Tomahawks that will rain fire and steel on Iranian targets.

Another option for the CSGs to punish targets is unmanned systems, with aerial drones, undersea automatons, and lastly surface-operating mine-sweepers.

But Iran has ballistic missiles to use against the CSG, so it is not entirely defenseless. Interceptors will meet the threat head-on and protect the CSG and allies from incoming bogeys or missiles before they get too close. These systems are the SM-3 and SM-6 interceptors linked with Aegis radar and fire control to track and destroy anti-ship missiles.

Sending carriers and their associated units are signs of support for allies in the region that will be vital for partnerships. Another is operations with friendly navies to foster inter-operability and warfighting in times of power conflicts. One other aspect is telling Iran and similar adversaries in other parts of the world that the U.S. is deadly serious and not playing games.

The presence of a U.S. Navy carrier strike group close to Iran. Tells Tehran to chill and simmer or be sorry.

