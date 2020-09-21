A man from North Carolina is being held on a $20 million bond after he was charged with 332 counts of sex crimes against children, according to the statement released by Hoke County Sheriff's Office on September 20.

The deputies were called to an address in Raeford on August 7 for a reported sexual assault on a child. As the deputed investigated, they obtained 156 arrest warrants for Joshuah Taylor Bradshaw, but he fled the state. The FBI eventually located him in Etta, Mississippi, and he was extradited back to Raeford to face his warrants.

Bradshaw's first court appearance is this week, and according to Hoke County Sheriff's Office, the investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.

Bradshaw has been charged with 12 counts each of statutory sexual offense with a child, taking indecent liberties with children, crimes against nature, and first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, along with 144 counts each of second and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the NC Beat, officials confirmed that there is one victim in the case.

Similar cases

On September 21, a man from Colerian Township was indicted on nearly two dozen charges involving sexual assault and exploitation of minors.

The 36-year-old man, Nicholas Howell, was charged with 11 counts of rape, 11 counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, and one count of gross sexual imposition, according to WCPO.

According to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters, the crimes involved multiple victims, some under the age of 10. Deters said that Howell bribed his victims using money and gift cards to keep their sexual abuse a secret. If convicted on all charges, he could receive multiple life sentences.

In July 2020, a 31-year-old man was arrested on allegations of a sex crime involving a minor. According to the arrest affidavit, the suspect Efren Moreno was invited to a home for a gathering on July 11.

Moreno got into a fight with the stepfather of a young girl over something that the suspect said about her. The stepfather told the girl's mother about what had happened and called the police. The girl then told them that she had been sexually abused at least three times a week by Moreno.

Moreno was arrested and charged with continuous sexual abuse of a young child. He is now being held in the Bexar County Jail with a $75,000 bond, according to KSAT12.

In August 2020, a man from Kimberly was arrested by an online Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation by the Fox Valley Metro Police Department.

According to Fox11, 36-year-old Brian Gagnon was arrested on four felonies that included the use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, attempted 2nd-degree sexual assault of a child, causing a child to view or listen to sexual activity, and solicitation of an intimate representation of a child.

According to officials, Gagnon was messaging online with an undercover officer who was posing as a female minor. Gagnon left his Kimberly home to meet with the female, and that was when he was arrested by the Fox Valley Metro Police. He was released from jail on a $10,000 bond.

