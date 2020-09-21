Russia is claiming planet Venus after discovery of the evidence of life that is microbial. Often called the Earth's twin planet, it should be explored as part of Moscow's scientific initiatives.

According to Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin, a former deputy prime minister, Russia must not lag behind in the exploration of Venus. Russia is in the stage of planning to send a space probe to earth's twin planet. Adding that they may push for a Venusian race to beat other countries in sending their own robotic envoy, Rogozin said in a statement at the HeliRussia 2020 exhibition in Moscow, reported Meaww.

He said that the then Soviet Union had the only space probe to land on Venus, but the intense Venusian heart cause systems to shut down. On the surface of the second planet from the sun is approximately 465-degrees Celsius, which is hotter than an oven.

It landed in December 1970, presently U.S. and Russian are developing the Venera D probe that will be sent to that destination. Engineers and scientists are working to construct a lander probe that can survive about one-hour like the first lander in 1970. This was stated from the RussianSpaceWeb.com.

Both Venus and Earth are regarded by twins without any accident, both share similar traits that characterize them. Despite its position as the second planet in the solar system, it is intensely hotter than Mercury. The planet possesses heat created by greenhouse gases, which is experienced on Earth too.

One of the starkest differences despite the similarities ends at the inherent conditions that support life on the planet. If the earth is watery and cool, then Venus is dry, arid, and hot with no water, but earth scientists are willing to learn how it became that way.

This is the sentiment Bob Grim, who works with the Venus Exploration Analysis Group, noted the Atlantic. He added that planetary scientists are concerned over the conditions of Earth and willing to spend resources. Grim is also the director of the Department of Space Studies at the Southwest Research Institute which another institution concerned with different climatic factors too.

Missions sent to Venus

A probe/lander made a soft landing on one mission to Venus. In the period from 1967-1984, Russia leads in the exploration of Venus with a keen interest. Sending probes has made Russia a leader for this specific space mission.

But NASA had its share of missions to the 2nd planet from the sun. One of these was in the 1990s called the Magellan Probe which conducted a survey in Venus orbit. It discovered a planetary surface dotted by lava flows, about 85% of the fiery orb.

It technically probes in the upper part over the planet that are far safer, as it get down and stay there without the destruction of the rover. Factors like heat and intensive pressure will wreck robots that are not built to survive. But, the discovery of phosphine gas which is a biological residue may spur more hardy rovers in the future.

As Russia claims planet Venus, might be a fallacy and microbial life might not be there.

