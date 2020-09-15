It seems Venus has divulged one of its secrets in its clouds as traces of Phosphine were detected for the first time, implying that some unknown alien life form might be the source of the chemical. Besides Mars, Venus might be another planet that holds the promise of life.

The reason for the speculation is that on the third planet from the sun, some microbes can exist in an environment with zero oxygen. Phosphine is composed of three hydrogen atoms but is not safe for humans. In 2017, the chemical was identified by scientists using telescopes based in Chile and Hawaii. To be exact, the chemical was detected at 33 to 39 miles above the Venusian surface, with intense heat and extreme pressure that is more than the earth, reported CNET.

Findings of the existence of the chemical in another planet besides earth is a breakthrough. Despite some temperature and pressure variations, Venus is still the closest to an Earthian environment. Still, an acidic cloud of sulfur can run counter to the existence of life and might annihilate traces of Phosphine as well.

According to Brendan Burn, an astrobiologist said that such conditions will not foster an environment that supports life despite the possibility of it on Venus, reported MSN.

A group of scientists led by Jane Greaves from Cardiff University and the University of Cambridge discussed the find that was published by Nature Astronomy. One of the objectives of the study is to understand why the PH3 clouds are in Venus, which runs contrary to most observations here on Earth. Overall, it is an anomaly that needs to be given answers to how it even occurs.

Also read: Perseverance Rover on Mars Will Deploy a Host of Technologies for Future Robotic Explorers



The study explains why Venus has PH3 in its upper atmosphere, which might be unique to the planet or some yet undiscovered aspect of photochemistry or geochemistry, or possibly life that has not been identified yet.

For the record, tracing the PH3 is only a conjecture with no solid evidence. Scientists on earth have not to encounter eccentric aspects of such bizarre interplanetary chemistry. One of the proposed solutions is sending robotic probes or any spacecraft to go to Venus and conduct sampling with experiments. Astronomers realize that it will hold many possibilities for science, noted Seattle Pi.

David Grinspoon of the Planetary Science Institute said that it is very exciting with indications that it is a candidate biosignature that might signal life on another planet. One of the best bets yet cited WNREAL.

He was not in a part of the discovery but is wrote about a cloud biosphere on Venus in 1997 and a proponent since. One of his statements is that Phosphine is will be common on rocky planets, this find reinforces his hypothesis.

Based on the heat and pressure that is found there, the chemical should not even be detectible because it will be annihilated. Something is emitting it actively on Venus. Logically it will not be a non-living, but a biological source, confirmed Stamfordadvocate.

Another scientist, Astronomer Stephen R. Kane at the University of California-Riverside, added as an observation that Venus might have alien life during any of its past epochs, saying that it might have been a billion years rolled back. Phosphine detected may be the last traces of an ancient atmosphere.

Related article: Lava Tubes on the Moon and Mars Are Useful Shelters to Astronauts

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.