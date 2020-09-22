A 60-year old man committed acts of lasciviousness on a 11-year old girl that were hallmarks of sexual predators. On several occasions, he raped the child. He was charged for his crimes that society deems pervert and abnormal.

The defendant and accused sexual predator, Dennis Early Skiby, 60-years old is charged with multiple felony in Heber, Utah. They are raping an 11-year old, with molestation and sending private messages through the Chinese Snapchat app that were explicitly adult in nature, reported Meaww.

The accused predator was arraigned at the Fourth District Court, specific charges are two instances of child rape, one felony in the first degree, sodomy on a child, and also first-degree sodomy.

On the 2nd of September, the parents of the violated girl found the messages sent via Snapchat that was meant for their daughter. Court documents cite the messages that were inappropriate and obscene directed at the child. Due to the explicitness, the texts are so suggestive that it is disturbing for normal minded individuals to stomach. At one point, he asked the girl to delete his obscene messages but she did not.

The messages were kept in the child's phone and allowed the felony to be discovered. Police got more comprising pictures, showing the girl and the older man's bed. Her mother was shocked beyond words at the revelations of the police. Most of the evidence was dated in early 2020.

One outlet KUTV said both mother and daughter talked to the police about the accused offensive actions at the Wasatch County Children Justice Center. The victim mentioned that Skiby was a great guy, but she did not like him.

Detailing the illicit connection that predator fostered through deception is kept private. More information from the court revealed that he had her in for sleepovers at his home. Many details were deemed as damaging to the child whose personal details were withheld.

On one occasion, a group of children was at the home of the accused. They watched a horror movie at his place, and she went to sleep in his bed after the movie. She would sleepover at the accused home several times, and he would engage in socially unacceptable conduct for an older man towards a child.

At one point, the child told the authorities that she was told to remove her pants, and she'll touch his private parts inappropriately. It would then evolve to sexual assault several times.

The case of Skiby is not isolated as sexual predators use social media and anonymity to contact young children. Most of the time perverts will be able to skirt even the most vigilant parents. Internet predators have become prevalent online as their choice to contact their victims.

An incident in Pennsylvania in September chronicled a woman dance teacher who had sexual contact with her 15-year old student. She allegedly raped him on 50 occasions, plus kept in contact through constant messaging from 10-years old. She is even sending pictures of her naked body to the minor. In 2019, they got back together and resumed an unacceptable relationship. They exchanged pictures via social media, cited The Sun.

Skiby who molested and assaulted the young girl has no court date set yet. The official arrest warrant for the sexual predator got issued on September 17.

