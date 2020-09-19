There are a lot of breakfast options available, but one treat that never fails to make anyone's mouth water are waffles. This breakfast staple is usually served in a buttery, golden-brown state that is both fluffy and crispy.

Waffles are an essential part of the best breakfast menu in America. They are served in cafes, diners, and restaurants all across the country.

Some places even serve them in a variety, from savory to sweet and sometimes served with crispy fried chicken. Here are some of the best waffles in the country that you must try.

The Waffle in Los Angeles, California

The Waffle is an elevated diner, and it has become a staple in Hollywood since it opened in 2008. The restaurant is famous for its dog-friendly patio and its amazing waffles.

There are 17 different waffles on the menu. Chef Sosa bakes everything from cinnamon, blueberries, raisins, brown sugar, and walnuts. There are also savory flavors from bacon to cornmeal and jalapeños.

If you want to try different flavors at once, you can go for strawberry cheesecake waffle, blueberry lemon waffle, smoked salmon waffle, tres leches waffle, and hash brown waffle.

Waffle Champion in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Waffle Champion in Oklahoma serves two varieties, the classic ones, which are made with a fresh-made buttermilk batter with hints of cinnamon and vanilla, and Liege, which is made with yeast-risen dough studded with caramelized pearl sugar for that incredible crunch.

You can eat the waffles as is, or you can add toppings which include brown sugar rum bananas, red chile candied pecans, peanut butter mousse, speculoos, house-made marshmallow brulee, liquid cheesecake, small-batch lemon curd, and strawberry-anise compote.

If you are looking for something heavier, you can opt for their waffle sandwich. Choose the waffle and fold it up around options like migas, which includes egg, cucumber relish, turkey chorizo, creme fraiche, and tortilla chips, or you can go with buttermilk fried chicken, which includes crispy leeks and Tabasco honey.

You can also try their pulled pork waffle sandwich that has ancho barbecue sauce and Maytag blue cheese slaw, or go for pit ham which includes fried pickles, Havarti, romaine, and maple mustard, and their lobster roll which includes romaine, sauce gribiche, and green onion.

Waffle Window in Portland, Oregon

Waffle Window has two locations in Portland. The waffles are made with yeast-leavened dough, and it is finished with pearl sugar that caramelizes in the waffle iron.

The waffles in this restaurant are made to order to preserve its freshness. They are light and very crispy, also full of sweet bits of caramelized sugar.

You can even try their creations such as waffles dipped in dark chocolate and topped with homemade salted caramel ice cream. Or you can go with waffles topped with huckleberries and lemon panna cotta. You can also go with savory ones that are topped with brie, bacon, and basil.

Guenther House in San Antonio, Texas

Guenther House is on the National Register of Historic Places because it is located in Pioneer Flour Mills, built in 1859. The waffles at this restaurant are known in Texas, and customers flock in every morning and noon.

You can enjoy their southern sweet cream waffle that is cooked perfectly, as it is crispy, golden, and light. Served with butter and syrup, but you can opt for whipped cream and fresh strawberries.

