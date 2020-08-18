Everybody loves fried chicken. No matter what your age is, you can't say no to juicy and crispy chicken that are sometimes paired with waffles, fries or rice. No matter what you mood is, there is always room for some good fried chicken.

When you go to restaurants, almost all of them serve fried chicken, with some adding twists or making their own gravy. With that being said, here are some of the restaurants that serve the best fried chicken in the country.

Arnold's Country Kitchen in Nashville, Tennessee

One of the most famous restaurants in Tennesse, Arnold's Country Kitchen has their famous fried chicken available on Mondays only. Because of its demand and not being able to level it with the supply, the restaurant had to be given some days off. The fried chicken that they serve is battered twice and is hot sauce brined. If you want to give it a try, make sure that you line up early on a Monday.

Barbecue Inn in Houston, Texas

The Barbecue Inn is owned by the Skrehot family. The inn is an institution in Houston and has been operating since 1946. Although the restaurant has a lot of food on the menu, the real showstopper is their fried chicken. You can order All Dark and add some baked potato stuffed with chopped beef. If you still have room in your stomach, try their chicken-fried steak.

Beasley's Chicken + Honey in Raleigh, North Carolina

The Beasley's Chicken + Honey is a casual, diner-style spot that stands out among so many restaurants in the area. The restaurant serves battered, salty and very juicy chicken that gets a drizzle of honey. This is what sets it apart from the rest. The drizzle of honey is optional, and even without it the chicken is a knockout. But with the honey, it gives you the chicken and waffles experience. They also serve biscuit with the chicken, pimento cheese and brown butter church cake.

Big Jones in Chicago, Illinois

Chef Paul Fehribach introduced Southern cuisine in the North Side of Chicago with Big Jones. The fried chicken recipe of this restaurant channels Edna Lewis. That means that your brined chicken is fried in a combination of ham drippings, leaf lard and clarified butter resulting in an addictive plat of juicy and crispy chicken that matches perfectly well with biscuits.

Bobwhite Lunch & Supper Counter in New York, New York

The chicken in this restaurant is marinated overnight in sweet tea, making it subtly sweet to the taste and the flesh juicy enough. The flesh has a guarded blend of spices and flour and then it is pressure-fried. If you want your chicken boneless, you can go for a sandwich style chicken or you can get a three-piece dinner with a flaky biscuit and a salad.

Brenda's Meat and Three in San Francisco, California

Brenda Buenviaje is a NOLA native who brought her famous fried chicken at the Bay Area. The chicken is a spicy, peppery meal that is served with hot pepper jelly that does not even count as one of the three sides yet. You can choose among cream biscuits, cheese grits, cornbread, mac&cheese, rice and red beans.

