In support of a massive coronavirus economic relief bill which proposes much higher numbers and bigger stimulus payments for Americans, US President Donald Trump urged Republicans in the congress to back up the said bill, Wednesday.

A post in Twitter and several comments that the president made during a news conference could change the path of the talks about a said relief bill which have been stretched for more than a month. Trump's comments also gave pressure to the lawmakers and leaders of both political parties to pass an economic relief bill.

Moreover, the comments from Trump came just as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is already receiving backlash from Democrats in the house for the congress' inaction on a new bill aimed to help the people amid the health and economic crisis.

During a news conference in the White House on Wednesday, Trump showed his support on the $1.5 trillion-worth bill that was revealed by the Problem Solvers Caucus in the House. While the president hinted his support on the bill, he did not explicitly endorse it, Seattle Times reported.

The proposed bill included a second round of the $1,200 stimulus checks which would be sent out to Americans. It can be recalled that Senate Republicans tried to push a $300 billion stimulus bill which omitted the stimulus checks; however, the bill was not passed.

In his statement, Trump said that despite some Republicans disagreeing with him, he believes that the larger relief bill is better since it would assure that people get their money.

Proposal Rejected by Both Parties in the House

However, despite the president's support, the proposed bill by the Problem Solvers has already been rejected by both Republicans and Democrats in Congress. The Republicans decided to reject the bill because of its cost, while Democrats stated that it does not contain long term plans.

At the moment, the effect of Trump's statement on the continued bipartisan talks on the relief bill still remains a mystery. But many have viewed that the statement from the president may restart the talks on the bill which has been stagnant for a long time.

Meanwhile, several House Democrats have been very expressive in their desire to act on legislation regarding the relief bill before Congress takes a break next month until the election. Thus, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y, and Nancy Pelosi have grabbed the new position of Trump on the bill and stated that it was a validation of their approach.

In the past months, there have been several efforts which were directed to passing an economic relief bill. However, recently Pelosi has been put into more pressure to take action as soon as possible.

According to Anchorage Daily News, leader of the moderate Blue Dog Coalition, Rep. Stephanie Murphy expressed hope that the pressure put into the leaders would radiate to members of both parties and result in the passing of a relief bill.

On top of this, Trump has also urged the legislators to deal with the matter urgently.



