A United States citizen who allegedly declined to follow quarantine protocols and instead went on a pub crawl in Germany ignited a COVID-19 outbreak. She has been named as a 26-year-old Florida woman.

10 Years of Imprisonment

The American woman could be imprisoned for 10 years after allegedly spreading the novel coronavirus during the bar crawl.

59 People Infected

The 26-year-old woman faces charges that she was responsible for infecting 59 people following her visit to multiple pubs and bars through the Bavarian town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen. She was exhibiting coronavirus symptoms.

According to local authorities, they were still unsure of what punishment should the 26-year-old face. City spokesman Stephan Schar stated that the incident should be investigated, reported The Local.

On Tuesday, Southern German authorities reported three additional COVID-19 cases associated with the American woman suspected of spreading the virus in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

Twenty-five staff members at a resort where the woman worked in Bavaria, Germany were included to be infected, reported The Hill.

Yasmin Adli, who works at a United States forces hotel stationed in Germany, was awaiting test results following a Greece trip when she partied in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. She already had a sore throat which is a symptom of COVID-19.

Adli supposedly texted numerous co-workers who had partied with her for many nights prior to her testing positive to COVID-19. She posted a screenshot of a message in which she expressed gratitude for them for their presence at her "rona party."

The Munich public prosecutor has initiated the probing.

The woman who supposedly caused the COVID-19 outbreak in Germany works at the Edelweiss Lodge and Resort owned by the Defense Department.

She claimed that she was not aware that she had COVID-19 when they went out.

According to her former co-employee, Adli remained working at the Edelweiss Lodge and Resort before she had a COVID-19 positive result. This set forth a conference for the United States military top brass regarding the prevention of the prevalence of COVID-19.

Kissed Multiple Co-Workers

The United States military vacation lodge employee also reportedly kissed numerous co-workers on the German bar crawl at the same time that she told her employer that she was not feeling well to go to work.

She reportedly partied for many nights at the start of September. Seven hundred ten people were exposed.

According to her group text message, "I'd like to take the time now to thank everyone for coming to my rona party and to apologize for the current circumstances, I did not know I had the rona when we went out Tuesday but I take full responsibility in not self isolating whilst having a cold," reported Daily Beast.

New Regulations in Garmisch-Partenkirchen

New measures were implemented in Garmisch-Partenkirchen due to the outbreak including the prohibition of all public gatherings of over five people and a 10 PM curfew on bars and restaurants.

According to Andrea Mayer on Tuesday, a spokeswoman for Munich prosecutors, her office had opened an investigation into the woman on who allegedly caused bodily harm and prompted the COVID-19 outbreak in Germany.

