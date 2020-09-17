Brooklyn, NY- After his pot-smoking father rolled onto him while they were sleeping in the same bed, it resulted in the death of the four-month-old baby based in an inquest heard.

The said incident occurred in September of last year in Brooklyn wherein Tragic Isaac Newton was discovered lifeless with blood running around his nose by his distraught father at that time.

After realizing what happened to his four-month-old baby, Mr. Newton ran frantically around his home shouting and even screaming for help.

Because of what he witnessed, he even attempted to perform CPR on his baby, The Sun reported.

Despite the efforts of rushing the little boy to the Blackpool Victoria Hospital still, the four-month-old boy was pronounced dead.

An officer shared the inquest into the death of the youngster that the father stated to the cops that it is his fault.

When he was examined for a drug test, the system of Mr. Newton contains the evidence of prescribed medication and cannabis but the said discovered evidence is not enough to warrant Mr. Newton for criminal charges.

Before joining his little boy in bed to sleep, Mr. Newton had smoked cannabis after he put Isaac to bed wherein the little boy was surrounded by pillows.

According to New York Daily News, Dr. Alison Armor examined the body and ran a postmortem examination to the body of Isaac wherein she had found that the little boy had been dead for some hours and was lying face down the bed when he was discovered.

She also mentioned that it was unlikely Isaac had rolled into a face-down position on his own.

Even the family of the little boy shared that he was not able to roll over yet.

During the hearing, Dr. Armor shared that the cause of death was due to overlaying, which only occurs when the weight of an adult body overlays the body of the four-month-old baby.

She also added that the effects of this on the abdominal region and the chest prevent the baby from breathing.

Doctor Armor also mentioned that it is exacerbated by the presence of drugs or alcohol and in this case, the cannabis levels in the father indicated previous cannabis use.

Despite both parents being warned for sleeping together with their son as it is dangerous.

The court heard that Isaac sleeps most of the time together with his parents who live in Preston.

After handing down the conclusion that what happened was an accidental death, coroner Alan Wilson shared that this is a very upsetting set of circumstances.

He also added that during the course of the evening, Isaac's father had smoked some cannabis and it is possible that having one joint of cannabis did impair him.

The coroner, Mr. Wilson also mentioned that he is planning to write a letter to the Department of Health and local children's services in order to raise concerns regarding the unsafe ways during sleeping and the incident must be an eye-opener to everyone that we must always ensure the safety of the kids.

