TikTok user Adil Rajput's wife faked her husband's death as a ploy to increase followers on the famous video-sharing platform on Tuesday.

The wife from Rahim Yar Khan's Rashidabad area posted a video from Adil's account where she appeared to be weeping and declaring the appalling news of her husband's death due to a car accident.

Farah Adil's Post

According to Farah Adil, "Adil is no longer with us." She reportedly received a call from one friend who remarked that Adil has passed away due to a road accident, reported Range Inn.

Tik Tok's prevalence in Pakistan set forth unusual stars like this Karachi couple their joint account named Adil Rajput (@aadiraajput) who were producing some hilarious content until Farah's declaration. The TikTok handle is followed by millions, leaving the fans confused with some claiming that he was the target of death threats.

Adil Rajput as a Public Figure

Adil is among Pakistan's most prominent TikTok users who garnered 2.6 million followers on his official TikTok handle. The news of his supposed death went viral.

The Race

The race to procure followers is never-ending in the entertainment industry. After followers found out that Adil's death was a "prank," social media users were bemused, reported Gulf News.

A local mosque even declared the news as per ritual prior to the "prank" announcement. Numerous fans even made their way to Adil's home to offer condolences.

Appeal for Legal Action

The Pakistanis lost their temper when they found Adil alive and appealed to authorities to take legal action against the couple for exploiting human emotions.

In response to the public outrage, Farah uploaded another video informing the followers that Adil has arrived home safe and sound. She explained the misunderstanding.

Also Read: TikTok Launches $200M Fund for Creators With "Innovative" Content

According to Adil's wife on Twitter, "Allah has granted another life to Adil (Rajput). Adnan called again and said that Adil had fainted and he thought he had died." She also denounced the media for fostering false news and sensationalizing their pain.

Hacked

Adil's Instagram account was reportedly hacked 2 earlier along with the death threats.

Public Support

They even expressed that the cause of his death should be probed into order to find whether it was an accident or a framed murder.

Numerous posts of condolences were prevalent on social media. According to Twitter user @UmairModel accompanied by a photograph of Rajput, "Tiktoker #adilrajput is no more. May his soul rest in peace." #JusticeforAdilRajput even trended on Twitter.

Condemnation

Because of the funny videos they used to post on the video-sharing platform, the couple already had millions of followers but now people are vociferously denouncing what they are regarding as a malicious attempt to bolster followers and views.

Legal action is demanded for them spreading fake news.

Both Adil and Farah have not yet addressed the controversial issue and more clarity is necessitated on the matter.

Related Article: US Considers Banning TikTok and Other Chinese Social Media Apps

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.