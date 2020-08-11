TikTok has been a platform where numerous self-proclaimed beauty experts post videos of their "beauty hacks" and swore by its results. However, not every TikTok beauty hack is worth trying at home, either they don't work or they are too dangerous for the skin.

Here are some of the viral TikTok beauty hacks that you should never try.

Egg white face mask

Celebrity facialist Emma Brown said that egg white face masks that are said to tighten and brighten the skin are not applicable for all.

According to Healthline, you do not know how your skin will react. It is best to just stick to an antioxidant serum for effective brightening and tightening of the skin, which can be ordered online and has been tested and proven to be effective.

Brown added that it is important that people do their research and choose skincare websites that will provide online consultation skin tests in order to help assess which skincare products will work for the type of skin that you have and whatever skin concern you may have. Look for a serum that contains ingredients like Pycnogenol® or vitamin c.

Anti-dandruff shampoo for acne

Expert trichologist who works with Nizoral, Stephanie Sey, said that it is great to see the product working for a lot of people but it is best to stick to its intended use for the scalp.

Nizoral Dandruff Shampoo treats and prevents dandruff, it also treats inflammation linked with dandruff, relieving scalp redness, and itching.

Teabags to prevent breakouts

Brown said that in theory, this skincare hack may help inflamed breakouts, it could still be risky as you can spread harmful bacteria around your face.

Although this hack can help to reduce the inflammation to the area initially you still need to be careful about spreading bacteria from one area to another. It can cause further breakouts. If you are going to try it, make sure to use one teabag per area.

Baking Soda as an exfoliant

The face has a pH of about 4.5 to 5, which is a bit acidic, but it is important because it helps keep the lipid layer intact. Whereas baking soda has a pH of 9. Using baking soda as an exfoliator is a big no because you will be disturbing your face's pH balance. It can destroy the barrier of your skin.

Sugar as an exfoliator

Scrubs that are made at home is comprised of sugar and oil, although it is great for your body, it is not good for your face. Sugar is crystalline and the sharp edges can harm your face, according to MakeupandBeauty.com.

Remember that all that can be used on the body is not always good for the face because the skin on your face is thinner and softer than the rest of your body.

Another exfoliator that should not be used on the face is cutting a lemon and sprinkling sugar over it. The sugar particles can damage the outer layer of the facial skin and the lemon juice is too acidic.

If you wish to use lemon, mix it with other ingredients to dilute it before you use it on your face because it has a very low pH as compared to your skin.

