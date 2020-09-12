A 35-year-old mother was arrested and charged for murdering her 5-year-old daughter. The suspect, Sutha Sivanantham, is accused of stabbing and killing Sayagi Sivanantham. The crime happened at their home in Mitcham, south London.

Homicide

Sutha appeared by video link at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on September 11, speaking only to confirm her name and date of birth, according to The Sun.

The suspect was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on September 15. The pair were both found with knife wounds at the flat in Monarch Parade on the afternoon of June 30, 2020. Sayagi was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after.

A post-morterm examination that was held at Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital on July 3, 2020, found that she died of stab wounds.

Sutha was also rushed to the hospital in a critical condition after a neighbor, 47-year-old Elsa Gonzales, said that she found her lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

Following the alleged murder, Gonzales described Sayagi as a smart kid, who was always smiling. She said that she was a "cheeky little girl, always playing with the neighborhood kids." It is still not clear why Sutha killed her daughter.

Similar case

In August 2020, a mother stabbed her 6-year-old daughter to death before turning the knife on herself. The victim, named Atarah, was described as a bright young girl with a "contagious smile and a huge heart."

The incident happened in a home on New Haven Road in Arlington, Florida, according to News4Jax. The police said that it appeared the woman stabbed the child multiple times with a kitchen knife then stabbed herself.

Local media reported that the woman is Purkanah Mayo, a 36-year-old who was arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office as a suspect in her child's murder.

Six people were in the house at the time of the murder, including another child who was not harmed and is now in the care of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

The authorities responded to a call from inside the house, but they stated that there had been no previous reports of domestic incidents.

CBS47 revealed that the mother and child were both rushed to the hospital, but the child was pronounced dead while the woman was in critical condition.

The DCF said that the mother's parental rights were previously terminated and that she was visiting the child's home when the crime happened, according to CrimeOnline.

In July 2020, a mother was charged with attempted murder after her two children were found with stab wounds inside a Toronto apartment.

Authorities were then called to a North York apartment building, in the Weston Road and Finch Avenue area. Police said that when they arrived, they located two children, a six-month-old girl and a 4-year-old boy, suffering from stab wounds inside an apartment unit.

A viewer sent a video to CTV News Toronto, and it showed a woman being led into the back of a police cruiser in handcuffs. It also showed what appeared to be the children being carried into an ambulance.

The children were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Their injuries were initially deemed life-threatening, but their condition improved, and they survived.

