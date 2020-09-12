On Friday, Bahrain has agreed to normalize diplomatic relations with Israel. The move makes the country the latest Arab nation to become part of the peace agreement launched by United States President Donald Trump. The move aims to tone down conflicts and isolation among Jewish states.

On the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack, President Trump announced the agreement. The decision came after a phone call between Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, and Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the King of Bahrain.

Historic peace agreement

According to AP News, the three country leaders issued a short joint statement that marked the second normalization agreement with Israel in the last two months.

The agreement's announcement also came after Trump hosted a White House ceremony branding the foundation of full relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel. The event was something that Trump and his Middle East team organized in August.

During a press briefing at the White House, Trump told reporters that the 9/11 terrorist attack was undermined by the powerful message the agreement delivered to the world.

The agreement is another major diplomatic win for Trump's administration and his efforts for another presidency as the general elections are less than two months away. It also paves the way to gaining support from pro-Israel evangelical Christians.

Last week, Trump also announced agreements in principle for Kosovo in recognizing Israel. The Republican leader also aimed to have Serbia relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

However, the agreement also adversely affects Palestinian leaders. They continue to argue that Arab nations should not move forward with recognitions until they have an independent state.

A senior Palestinian official, Wasel Abu Yousef, said the agreement was another indiscriminate move against his nation's cause, its citizens and their rights. He added the order was a mark of betrayal of Jerusalem and the Palestinians and that they do not see the normalization with Israel as a just move.

Growing Middle East relations

On Friday, Trump told reporters that the agreement between Bahrain, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates would hold a signing ceremony on September 15 at the White House, as reported by Aljazeera.

Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and senior White House adviser, considered the agreements as historic moments in American history and are the culmination of four years of his father-in-law's great work.

The senior adviser said that recent events mark the beginning of a new Middle East and that President Trump has continued to gain allies and partners to support that endeavor.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said in his native language that he was emotionally moved while he announced the agreement with Bahrain. The official added that decision marks a historical era of peace with the United Arab Emirates.

The BNA state news agency said that on Friday, Bahrain stated it supported a fair and comprehensive peace effort in the Middle East.

King Hamad of Palestine said that the peace agreement must be based on a two-state solution in order to address the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

