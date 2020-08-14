On Thursday, Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced they would be restoring diplomatic ties and building a new international relationship. The move is set to shift the order of politics in the Middle East away from the Palestinian issue in order to battle against Iran.

According to Reuters, the accord that United States President Donald Trump helped establish states Israel agreed to delay its plans of seizing areas of the West Bank that have been occupied.

Historic peace agreement

The announcement also solidifies opposition to Iran, which is seen as the main threat in the Middle East, which has been ravaged by constant conflicts by the UAE, Israel, and the United States.

In 1979, Israel signed peace agreements with Egypt and in 1994, with Jordan. Despite the accords, the UAE and the majority of Arab nations do not see Israel as a peaceful nation and previously did not have any diplomatic or economic connections until recently.

Officials from all three countries called the accord a historic event and a significant move towards peace. However, Palestinian leaders, said it was a treacherous move against their cause after expressing their surprise of the accord.

US President Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed said in a joint statement that they have "agreed to the full normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates."

The agreement will enable both Israel and the UAE to create a new way towards unlocking a greater potential within the region. The UAE and Israel are expected to exchange embassies and ambassadors shortly. The White House has been set to be the location where the signing ceremony will be held.

The document also stated that Israel would suspend declaring its sovereignty over regions of the West Bank after US President Trump with the support of the UAE requested for the diplomatic breakthrough. It also noted the plans that Trump and his administration announced in January.

Coordination in the Middle East

The agreement will be known as the "Abraham Accord" and will give Trump an achievement in foreign policy matters during his campaigning for the November elections, as reported by NASDAQ.

On Twitter, Trump posted that his administration was able to achieve a massive breakthrough with the Historic Peace Agreement between Israel and the UAE.

Speaking in the White House Oval Office, Trump revealed there are other similar deals and agreements his administration is working on with several other countries in the region.

Despite the agreement, the UAE said it would continue to support the Palestinian people. The accord kept the viability of a two-state solution to the long-lived conflict between Israel and Palestine.

The Palestinians did not give an immediate reaction or comment on the agreement being made. The region had hoped to make a state that was independent within the occupied areas of West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said the accord marked a historic day for Israel. Still, experts say it could also be a personal achievement for the official who has been on shaky ground with his citizens for alleged corruption and early responses to the coronavirus pandemic.

