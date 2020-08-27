On Wednesday, Senator Kamala Harris announced the plans of Joe Biden's administration to support Israel in an international setting. She vowed to stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons that could threaten other countries.

During her speech in a virtual fundraiser, Harris said she agreed with Biden when he stated his administration would give Israel unwavering support and not tie the assistance to any political interest or decision the Middle Eastern country makes.

Providing security to Israel

According to USA Today, the senator vowed that the Biden-Harris administration would continue to provide Israel with the security that it needs, including military and intelligence cooperation that was started during Barack Obama's presidency while giving Israel a qualitative military edge.

During his time as vice president, Biden was a prominent supporter of Israel's security and safety, including the Iron Dome technology and $38 billion worth of defense assistance that would last for more than a decade that which began in 2016. Harris called the move the largest and most significant military support package in United States history.

When asked about Biden's administration's position in protecting Iran after United States President Donald Trump withdrew from a controversial nuclear agreement with the country, Harris said they would move to deny the Middle Eastern country from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

The senator added that her and Biden's teams would ensure the United States continuously provides security and support to Israel.

During Obama's presidency, the United States' former president created a nuclear deal that aimed to impede Iran from getting their hands on a nuclear weapon or its development. However, many officials criticized the agreement with some saying it was ineffective, leading Trump to withdraw from the agreement.

Senator Harris noted that Trump's move has led to an increase in Iran's aggression and placed the United States in global isolation. The politician said the agreement continued to deny Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and threatening other countries, as reported by Haaretz.

Withdrawing from a working deal

Being a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Harris said US intelligence officials revealed the deal's efficacy, and Trump's decision caused allies who were still committing to it to isolate the United States.

In the past, Biden said that if he were elected president of the United States, he would recommit to the nuclear deal and also try to negotiate new terms and conditions that would provide sufficient coverage over other issues and details that he believes were left out of the first agreement.

The potential new issues included in the deal consist of the role of Iran's military with other Middle Eastern nations and its ballistic missile program.

Harris continued to say that she and her allies would continue to move and cooperate in renegotiating and extending the reach of the agreement while also making sure Iran is not given free rein over its destabilizing and threatening actions or movements.

