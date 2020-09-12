Failure is a fact of life. Aside from TED talks on the very subject, numerous people have written about books about failure in a positive light.

Embracing your mistakes is maturity as it is a part of the path to success. You are not always going to receive what you want and life is not going to play out in accordance with your plans and expectations.

You are going to feel lost and listless at times. One needs a set of tools to tackle their fears.

Across the globe, negative news, natural disasters, career demands, brutality, and epidemics, people are plagued with fears, reported Bucket List Journey.

Reid Hoffman, the co-founder of employment-oriented service LinkedIn, initially failed. Evan Williams who created Odeo, a podcasting platform, that led to closure eventually co-founded the popular microblogging and social networking platform, Twitter.

Perfectionists have a fear of failure. The key technique is to adopt a growth mindset ourselves. Reframe failures from thoughts saying "I failed, so I am a failure" to the more constructive and helpful thoughts saying "I failed, so there must be something wrong with my process."

Here are our recommendations on the best selection of books that deal with the topic of failure:

1. 'How to Fail at Almost Everything and Still Win Big: Kind of the Story of My Life' by Scott Adams

Mainstream career advice is not a one-size-fits-all, which is the reason this book is a gamechanger. Scott Adams teaches readers how to convert failures into leverages.

It is wittily written chalked full of life strategies. It indicates discussions on diet and exercise aimed towards people who feel overwhelmed when they read books on either of those topics.

Bonus: A significant part of the book covers energy-management techniques.

2. 'Onward: How Starbucks Fought for Its Life without Losing Its Soul' by Howard Schultz, Joanne Gordon

In 2008, Howard Schultz, the president and chairman of Starbucks, made returned as its CEO to implement significant changes for Starbucks to return to its core values; to regain not only its financial health but also its soul.

In his book Onward, he narrates the story of his return and Starbucks' transformation under his leadership. Amid one of the most tumultuous economic times in history, his company again attained profitability and sustainability without sacrificing humanity.

3. 'Steve Jobs' by Walter Isaacson

Isaacson is also the writer of the bestselling memoirs of Albert Einstein and Benjamin Franklin. This biography is the New York Times bestselling biography of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

There are 3 significant factors for a good memoir: a compelling subject, a captivating narrative, and accuracy. This book has all 3 components.

4. 'Adapt: Why Success Always Starts with Failure' by Tim Harford

We must adapt; Throrougly weaving together psychology, anthropology, evolutionary biology, economics, and physics along with the compelling narratives of lessons, Harford makes a passionate case for the significance of adaptive trial and error.

Harford applies this evolutionary concept of natural selection to business, accidents, war, and other human pursuits.

Here are other books on failure:

