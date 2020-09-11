A man from Texas was arrested on September 8 for molesting a teenage girl in her bed. The victim reportedly told authorities that the 62-year-old Daniel Ditmyer came into her bedroom on September 7 and sat on the edge of her bed.

Sexual assault

According to the victim, she pretended to be asleep and was too scared to say anything when Ditmyer started touching her, as reported by KSAT.

Ditmyer allegedly stopped touching the victim after her mother called his name. The mother then opened the bedroom door and asked him why he was standing near her daughter's bed. He claimed he was giving the teen a kiss, according to an affidavit.

Bexar County police said that the victim told a relative about the incident. The relative reportedly relayed the information to the mother of the victim, who called the police.

Ditmyer allegedly fled the scene before the police arrived, but he eventually was arrested and charged with indecency with a child. It is not clear what his relationship is with the mother and daughter. His bond was set at $75,000.

Similar incident

In August 2020, Electra police arrested a man and charged him with the sexual assault of a child. Michael Pumfrey is charged with allegedly having sexual contact with a girl when she was 15 years old, according to Times Record News.

According to the report, the victim told officers during an interview at Patsy's House that she had known Pumfrey since she was a baby, and he was best friends with her mother.

The victim said that she and Pumfrey started dating when she was 14 years old and that they had sex several times when she was 15 at a residence in Electra. The victim said that they quit having sex when she became pregnant, and he was worried that he would go to prison.

The investigators pulled text messages from Pumfrey to the victim. The messages said he wanted to be with her and marry her when she turns 17 but that their relationship has to end.

Other messages from Pumfrey to the victim said that he is taking a big chance of going to prison for the rest of his life for being with her and that he knows that the victim's mother is going to press the issue. He also threatened the victim as he does not want her to get an abortion.

The police arrested Michael Pumfrey and charged him with the sexual assault of a child. His bond was set at $50,000.

In July 2020, a 23-year-old man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. The suspect, Jordan W. Slater, was arrested and charged with carnal knowledge of a child, according to Chesterfield Police.

Chesterfield Police Sgt. Mike Agnew said that a minor was contacted by Slater through social media. The investigation indicates that they developed a relationship, and the relationship led to an assault, as reported by WTVR.

According to the police, Slater also asked the 13-year-old girl to send him sexual photos of herself. The police are investigating if he has other victims.

Agnew said that when somebody is caught in a situation like this, it is possible that it is not their first instance of assaulting or attempting to assault a minor. Slater is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail.

