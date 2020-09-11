In a recent campaign in Michigan, Joe Biden made an error on his facts. He said that 6,000 U.S. servicemen have died, but official tallies say it was 7, not 6,000.

This instance, Democrat presidentiable did fumble the numbers in such a critical time in the presidential campaign. In November, eligible Americans will be voting via the polls or by mail-in votes to choose the president for the next four years.

The inaccurate information was given in a recent sortie in Warren, Michigan, an important state for both Trump and Biden to lead. Biden said the U.S. Military had about 118,984 COVID-19 cases and 6,114 deaths. It was a gross error, and it was the COVID-19 cases and how many died from it in Michigan, reported Meaww.

Later his staffers told the crowd that the Democrat committed an error, that is a mix-up has happened, and Biden was not aware of it. His mixed-up facts were mistaken with 7 servicemen not 6,114 died from the contagion on Wednesday.

Democrat Biden's Deputy Rapid Response Director Michael Gwin, said in a statement to Fox News explaining the campaign error. He said Joe Biden has respect for everyone in the armed forces. It is important to give them the means to protect the country, and all the support they need under deployment abroad. He also mentioned about not forgetting support after their tour of duty is crucial, when getting back home.

Gwin added in light of the misstep that the Biden keeps a card that details everyone who has rendered service to America. He keeps a card to always remember those who have fallen. He references it to recognize their ultimate act.

For the record, Biden has committed many faux passes when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic as well. Last June, he did commit a mistake when he said that about 120 million Americans died for the coronavirus in the U.S.

Biden said on the occasion that people don't have jobs, neither do they know where to go or what to do about. He also said that as many as 120 million died from the virus.

Making this error, incumbent President Trump quickly made the voters aware of this little gaff by Biden. He said that Joe Biden is getting confused, when on the campaign trail. He also mentioned that the democrat was not at his best at all in the campaign trail.

Unwittingly, Biden's errors in his statements during campaign sorties have given Trump and his entouragethe fuel to frame the democrat. He is often portraying his opponent's misinformation and facts gone wrong as an indication of his unfitness to sit in the White House. It was not only Trump who is riding on the latest Biden gaffe, but those in social media as well.

One user tweeted about the ex-VP and said that he was looking a bit confused, noting the discrepancies of Biden's statement and poking at him too. Another user was even more sarcastic saying whether the ex-VP knows Kim Jong Un.

Later, Joe Biden corrects his erroneous statement, saying it was only 7 deaths, not 6,000. The statement goes on record, as part of the campaign sortie.

