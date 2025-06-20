Federal Officer Jumps Out of Vehicle to Point a Gun at Man Taking a Picture of His License Plate

A plainclothes federal officer was caught on camera jumping out of his vehicle and aiming his firearm at a man photographing his license plate in Pasadena, California.

The Wednesday morning confrontation occurred near the intersection of Orange Grove Boulevard and Los Robles Avenue — the same location where, earlier that morning, masked federal immigration agents in bulletproof vests detained several day laborers, KTLA reported. Witnesses described the arrests as aggressive and said the presence of armed, unidentified officers has left the community rattled.

A woman driving her own vehicle behind the agent's unmarked car captured video of the moment a man walks into the road during a red light. As the man is crouched down attempting to photograph the license plate, a federal agent in plainclothes and a bulletproof vest swiftly emerges from the vehicle brandishing his firearm. The agent rushes to the rear of the car with his gun aimed at the man, who then runs away.

The agent is seen returning to the driver's seat and, once inside, turning on flashing lights and driving around traffic, leaving the scene.

In a statement, the City of Pasadena said it is aware of both the arrests and the incident involving the armed officer. "Neither the City of Pasadena nor the Pasadena Police Department participate in the enforcement of federal civil immigration laws," the statement read. "We are deeply saddened and concerned by the events that have taken place."

The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees both ICE and CBP, has not yet responded to requests for comment.

Originally published on Latin Times