On September 10, a massive fire broke out at the Port of Beirut, causing panic among residents that were traumatized by the massive explosion there last month. The explosion killed and injured thousands of people.

Fire in Beirut port

There was no clear cause of the fire at the port, which was decimated by the explosion on August 4 when nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate detonated, triggering a shock wave explosion that blasted the doors, windows and walls of establishments and homes.

A column of black smoke billowed from the port at midday, with orange flames coming out from the ground. The Lebanese army said that the fire is at a warehouse where oil and tires are placed in the duty-free zone at the port adding that fighting the blaze is ongoing and that the army helicopters are helping with the operation.

The residents, who are all still struggling to heal over the explosion last month, panicked at the sight of the fire. They opened their windows and called each other to warn them of the fire.

Local TV stations said that the companies that have offices near the port had asked their employees to leave the area. Meanwhile, Lebanese troops closed the road that passes near the blazing port, referring traffic to other areas, according to CNN.

The explosion on August 4 killed more than 190 people, injured around 6,500 and damaged thousands of buildings in the area. Beirut is paralyzed as the troops and residents are cleaning the debris left by the explosion.

A viral video is circulating on social media showed workers at the port running away as soon as the fire broke out. The incident became a chilling reminder of the blast that killed dozens of port employees and ten firefighters.

Gov. Marwan Abboud of Beirut and authorities warned the public to stay away from roads that are leading to the port in order to give way to fire engines and to allow them to move fast.

Police spokesman Col. Joseph Msalam said they have no information about the port because the facility is under the control of the army.

When asked about reports that the fire was caused by burning tires and oil, Col. Msalam said that he doesn't know and that they have not gotten any word from the responders on the port.

This was the second fire reported at the port this week. On September 8, a small fire erupted and created panic. Fortunately, it was quickly extinguished, according to BBC.

Rescue search ends

On September 6, after 72 hours of searching for any survivor trapped underneath the wreckage of a collapsed building, the search and rescue team has said that they were unable to find any signs of life in the area, ABC news reported.

Both Lebanese and Chilean rescue teams had been digging since September 3. The Topos Chile search and rescue team had detected possible signs of life after their sniffer dog had signaled to them that a human body might be in the building.

The team dug through the rubble, but all they got were dead bodies. Authorities stated that chances of finding survivors a month after the explosion are slim.

