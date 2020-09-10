Almost 9 months after being accused of killing her three young kids, footage of a conversation between the Arizona woman and her relative surfaced. In the video, the woman reportedly claimed that she did not know what was happening when the crime happened since she was under the influence of narcotics.

According to 12News, the six-minute conversation between the suspect, Rachel Henry, and the great aunt of the victims, Perla Rebolledo was released by the Sheriff's Office of Maricopa County.

Mom claims she's 'losing her mind'

Over the time span of the call, Rachel stated that she was losing her mind and no one was listening to her. The 22-year-old mother also informed Rebolledo that her family did not take her complaints about her struggles with her mental health seriously. She also added that her family did not want her to leave their home, thus, she felt trapped.

In addition, Henry also told Rebolledo that she did not know what was going on with her, however, every time she sought someone to talk to, they would simply call her stupid or scared. She also said that when she made comments about the status of her mental health, they simply stated that she had no idea what she was talking about.

On top of this, after she was pressed by Rebolledo, Henry also gave a different reason for her actions.

According to her, she badly wanted to go to the store, go outside, and do things that she used to do. However, she stated that Rebolledo told her that she could not leave the house do to the kids and that she was already going crazy due to that.

Henry is being accused of killing her three young kids, Zane Henry who was three years old, Mireia Henry who was one, and Catalaya Rios who was just 7 months old.

Death of the Three Kids

In a report by Crime Online, Henry's three kids died of asphyxia or oxygen deprivation after their mother suffocated them, just as her aunt left to take the father of the children to work.

Henry reportedly suffocated, Mireia first while three-year-old Zane was punching the mother and was shouting at her to stop strangling the young girl. After this, reports say that Henry briefly played with Zane before leading him to the back room where she killed him by putting her hands on his mouth and nose.

After killing two of her children, Henry reportedly fed her 7-month-old daughter, put her to sleep, and covered the baby's face, leading to her death.

On top of this, the reports stated that Henry even sang a "death lullaby" while choking her children to death.

Not Guilty Plea

As seen on the footage, Henry told Rebolledo that during the day of the murder, she was not herself. She also added that she could not remember anything from the day her kids died, and how she killed them.

The mother has made a not guilty plea in the murder of her three kids.



