A woman from Arkansas has been arrested for the death of her 2-month-old baby who lost its life on September 3.

The local news outlet said that police officers took 20-year-old Nancy Williams into custody on September 4 and charged her with first-degree murder of her child.

Unresponsive infant

The arrest affidavit wrote that authorities who first responded to the scene after Williams' call of an unresponsive child. They quickly noticed that the infant had difficulties breathing.

According to Crime Online, first responders later discovered a foreign object that was barely visible stuck inside the infant's throat. They were able to pull the wipe out, but the child was already lifeless.

Investigators proceeded to question William about the incident where she revealed that she used the wipe to clean the blood off of her baby's wound after drinking from a bottle. Police officers who were at the scene discovered a bloody wipe in the household and the one inside the infant's throat.

Williams told investigators that the infant would not stop crying, so she forced the bottle inside its mouth, cutting its gums. Court documents said the wound made the baby cry even louder and that the mother wanted him to stop, as reported by The Sun.

Authorities said the mother confessed to forcing the wipe down her son's throat to stop the wound from bleeding and the baby from crying.

The documents also wrote that she demonstrated to police officers how she jammed the wipe down her baby's throat until it was out of her sight. The court filing revealed that was the moment the infant stopped breathing altogether.\

Setting fire to her son

On Wednesday, a woman allegedly killed her newborn son and set him on fire at Sankarankovil in the Tenkasi district of Tamil Nadu, India.

Passersby discovered the infant burning outside the premises of a private theatre at around 4:00 a.m. The witnesses proceeded to douse the flame and immediately called local police officers.

According to the Times of India, police officers who responded to the scene transferred the baby's body to the Sankarankovil Government Hospital so that medical experts could examine the deceased and determine the cause of death.

After talking with witnesses, authorities discovered that the victim was the son of S Sankaragomathi, a 22-year-old from Sangupuram. The suspect killed her son because the baby's biological father was not living with her.

Police Superintendent G Suguna Singh said that Sankaragomathi gave birth to her baby boy around 2:00 a.m. and details of the crime were unclear. However, officials discovered that the suspect set fire to the baby's body using pieces of cloth found on the theatre premises.

Singh said that the mother was very weak when authorities found her and had to transfer her to the hospital. The police superintendent added that further details of the incident would be revealed as the investigation continues. Police stated that they formed special teams to locate the father of the child.

