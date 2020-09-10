After Mexican security forces had cornered and captured the fugitive and co-founder of the infamous Sinaloa Cartel, Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán, renowned criminologist Mónica Ramírez Cano ran a tell-all interview with the head of the drug cartel wherein 'El Chapo' confessed his only addiction in his life, 'women.'

The co-founder of the Mexican drug cartel also admitted during the interview that he was a father of 23 children.

Before capturing 'El Chapo' Ramirez Cano profiled some of the most infamous drug lords in the Mexican soil and after the arrest, the criminologist shared a five-second clip of the interview with the co-founder which was recorded in 2016 wherein she sat across El Chapo asking him 'what have you liked the most Joaquin?' just before the clip ended.

After that interview in 2016, the complete recorded was never uploaded until on Monday when Ramírez Cano posted on social media the continuation of the interview, Fox News reported.

The now-jailed drug lord replied on the video after asked about his addictions that he has none, aside from being an addict to women.

Based on the reports, the 63-year-old drug lord has been married in his life four times.

Joaquín Guzmán also known as 'El Chapo' first got married in 1977 to Alejandrina María Salazar Hernández with whom he had four kids which includes , Iván Archivaldo, Alejandrina Giselle, César, and Jesús Alfredo. After his first marriage, he then marries a bank clerk, Estela Peña but the relationship did not bear fruit.

The third marriage of El Chapo came in the middle of the 1980s wherein he tied the knot with the mother of édgar, Joaquín Jr., Ovidio and Griselda Guadalupe, Griselda López Pérez.

The last among his reported marriage came in 2007 when he got the heart of former beauty queen Emma Coronel, and after four years into their marriage, in August of 2011, the former beauty queen gave birth to their twin daughters, Emali Guadalupe and Maria Joaquina.

The criminologist, Cano shared that El Chapo is a respectful person, one who takes great care of manners, kind, cordial, and very reserved. But once you established trust, you can talk with him in an unbelievable way, as he will allow you to know how his mind operates.

During his interview in 2016, the co-founder of the infamous drug cartel opened up that he is in the opposition side of the kidnapping tactics utilized by many cartels. He considered the tactic as the worst crime that could be committed.

El Chapo also stated that people became drug users because they simply wanted to become one.

According to Daily Mail, as of the moment, El Chapo serves a life sentence at a supermax penitentiary in Colorado. According to the reports, he made $12.6 billion when he was the chief of the cartel, and that money should be turned based on federal New York prosecutors.

Ramírez Cano also stated that El Chapo is not a psychopath, he has psychopathic traits and narcissistic traits which is a result of the need for admiration wants to feel special and unique.

The criminologist also mentioned that he has a very important strategic capacity as he knows who to put in the right place and the one to be removed. He knows how to move pieces just like playing a chess game.



