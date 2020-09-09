A string of tweets that were posted by the Twitter account @lifeisasoph who claims to be related to Jacob Blake's ex-girlfriend, the 29-year-old Black man who was shot numerous times by the police in the city of Kenosha in Wisconsin, draw attention early in September.

Despite being suspended by the social media site at the end of August, people were able to hold on to several screenshots of the tweet.

The said screenshots were then uploaded by netizens on the popular website for the United States President Donald Trump's supporters, The Donald.

Radio host Richard Randall on September 2 shared a post on his Facebook account which states that neither Black Lives Matter nor Twitter care regarding the life of Sabrina who is a black woman that was sexually assaulted by Jacob Blake just before the police arrived and will going to arrest him. Aunt of Sabrina was standing up for her on Twitter but she was banned as well.

Screenshots of numerous tweets along with a caption by @lifeisasoph had earlier been posted to the Twitter account of @Patrici15767099:

The right-wing website published an article on August 31 that unquestioningly presented the tweets of @lifeisasoph, identity, face value, and wrote 'After the aunt of the rape victim used Twitter, calling out the hypocrisy, the popular social media platform shut her account right away.'

On August 31 the social media platform Twitter suspended the account of @lifeisasoph integrating a number of principally right-learning observers into their promotion of the claims of the account. They also shared the account's tweets at face value while claiming Twitter had banned the account correctly due to its claims that were accurate and real.

One of the examples is the right-wing commentator Evan Kilgore, who posted numerous screenshots of @lifeisasoph's tweets together with the caption that Twitter is insane for suspending the account of the aunt of Jacob Blake's ex-girlfriend, @lifeisasoph after she began speaking out against him publicly.

To keep up with the broad pattern of disinformation, the previous claims of @lifeisasoph went to an in-depth examination that condemns Blake and the racial justice protests that followed after the shooting incident. Despite the claims coming from the family of the ex-girlfriend of Blake who accused him of domestic abuse and sexual assault, the family link claim was bogus.



Is the account owned by a Man from St. Louis or a Woman from Africa?

Before the social media suspended the account @lifeisasoph, the fact-checking site snpoes.com, collected enough evidence, talking about past tweets coming from the account wherein numerous patterns of inauthentic behavior, mostly used to advanced right-wing talking points in the debates in social media.

The adoption of the aunt of an alleged victim of sexual assault was the latest move but the most distasteful one which shows tendency.

Several posts were shared by the person behind the account, but despite the numerous claims, the shared arguments do not enhance the account's credibility but instead it reflects being unauthentic.

