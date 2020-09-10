"The Oprah Winfrey Show's" remarkable 25-year run had some of the most iconic moments not merely in talk show history, but television history.

Viewers tuned in daily to watch Oprah Winfrey either dive into a deep subject, make an announcement that every audience member had won a lavish gift, or entertain them with her insane stories.

"The Oprah Winfrey Show" premiered for the first time on the 8th of September in 1986. The daytime talk show won over 45 Daytime Emmy Awards and ran for 25 years.

Oprah aired her last episode of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in 2011. There are unforgettable moments to reminisce -- from Tom Cruise jumping on the couch to Oprah assertively confronting writer James Frey or to Dr. Oz talking about the S-shaped, reported Pop Sugar.

During the talk show's influential reign, you would be hard-pressed to think of a topic that the queen of talk failed to tackle. Oprah was a role model for mothers, grandmothers, daughters, and was the definition of a boss.

Hailed as one of the most influential people in the globe, Oprah's words and actions have provided millions of viewers the tools to transform their lives for the better, reported Biography.

Here are moments in episodes that left their mark:

1. Tom Cruise Jumps on Oprah's Couch

Tom Cruise's 2005 guesting on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" was one of the most iconic moments in celebrity culture.

Tom could not contain his elatedness while discussing his personal life. He was so happy regarding his then-new girlfriend Katie Holmes that he quickly jumped out of his seat and on to Oprah's couch.

2. Betty Broderick Interview

In 1992, Oprah interviewed Betty Broderick who murdered her former husband and his new wife in their sleep.

Betty was taken into custody for two counts of murder and was sentenced to 32 years of imprisonment. She granted Oprah her first jail interview from the Central California Women's Facility.

3. The Weight Loss Wagon

In 1988, Oprah showed off her 67-pound weight loss. This is wherein she showcased the spirit of "Show, don't tell."

Oprah added a visual aid which was a red wagon containing 67 pounds of fat.

4. The Long Goodbye

Hollywood came to the United Center in Chicago for a blowout celebration that aired over the course of two days.

A-listers paid homage; Beyoncé performed ''Run the World (Girls)." Maya Angelou read a piece about Oprah's life while Alicia Keys accompanied, playing an instrumental version of ''Superwoman.'' Stevie Wonder sang a song he said that he initially wrote for his mother but never finished. Aretha Franklin performed a stellar ''Amazing Grace.''

5. Oprah Surprised By Her Fourth-Grade Teacher

Oprah ascribes her childhood teachers for changing her views on life for the better. One of them was her fourth-grade teacher, Mary Duncan. As one of the most iconic moments on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in 1989, the show's producers surprised her by guesting Mary.

Oprah told her teacher Ms, Duncan, "I always, because of you, felt I could take on the world. You did exactly what teachers are supposed to do, they create a spark for learning that lives with you from then on. It's why I have a talk show today," reported Biography.

