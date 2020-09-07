A steakhouse is like heaven for meat lovers. You may think of traditional chophouses, complete with white tablecloths, a couple of utensils, waiters carrying menus, and whatnot, but that was in the past.

Now, there are steakhouses that give you the chance to sit back, relax, and enjoy towers of crustaceans, slabs of meat, and delicious sides of potatoes and vegetables prepared the way that you want it.

There are a lot of steakhouses in the United States; here are some of the must-visit ones:

Alpen Rose in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

In 2019, Philadelphia chef Michael Schulson opened this 40-seat joint, which feels more like a studio than a steakhouse. But that smaller size allows Schulson, whose grandfather was a butcher in Bronx, New York, to control more of his meat.

Every steak on Alpen Rose's menu is butchered and dry-aged on the premises, from the 18-ounce NY Strip to the 45-ounce tomahawk. It is not just the steak that is the best-seller here. Each item on the menu, from the rolls, the bone marrow appetizer to the old school Baked Alaska is hand-selected.

Bateau in Seattle, Washington

Seattle star chef Renee Erickson had a different take on a steakhouse. Bateau does not look like the traditional steakhouse; it is bright, nautical, and airy that fits Erickson's style. It is a wonderful version of a modern steakhouse.

All the meat in Bateau comes from Heritage cattle breeds owned by Bateau and raised by Moses Lake, Washington ranch Pure Country. The cows are conscientiously raised, grass-fed, and grass-finished.

The meat is dry-aged for a minimum of three weeks, and Tom Coss, Bateau's in-house star butcher, carves them up.

The steaks change daily according to what Coss has to work with and are put up on the chalkboard. When they are gone, they are crossed off. Steaks are not the only ones that are mouth-watering, the cocktails are excellent too.

Cote in New York City, New York

Cote is owned by Simon Kim and features Korean barbecue. Cote has steak omakase that consists of 10 cuts of beef plus sides and some small apps and dessert.

The steakhouse has a prime skirt, filet, hanger, finger meat from within the ribs, a 45-day dry-aged rib eye, Japanese Miyazaki Wagyu, and a traditional soy marinated short rib called Galbi.

Aside from that, there is a 150-day-age strip on the menu. However, the omakase, the experience of tasting single bits of an extensive variety of meats, is not like any other steakhouses. It erases the idea that you need to eat 45 ounces of the same cut.

Edge Steak and Bar in Miami, Flordia

Edge Steak and Bar is a fancy steakhouse where you can get foie gras and truffle bonbons. The dining room is filled with movers and shakers and bow-tied waiters.

This steakhouse breaks down their steaks in four ways, the grain-fed prime porterhouse from Creekstone, the grass-fed filet from Southern Australia, the real Wagyu from Miyazaki Prefecture in Japan, and the 100-day dry-aged prime saw cut rib eye.

All of the meat is broken down into categories, with its sourcing very clear. You will leave the restaurant with your stomach full, and your meat craving satisfied.

