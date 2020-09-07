Is Maleficent star, Angelina Jolie, making use of witch rituals to remain calm in court? If a tabloid story is to be given credence to, Jolie is applying all the paranormal tricks she knew to get the better of Brad Pitt.

According to Newsbreak, The Globe claimed that a so-called insider gave the game away on "Jolie's Voodoo Rituals" the actress used before battling Brad Pitt, adding that Jolie has her own meditation room with an altar, incense, candles, and different kinds of paraphernalia.

Angelina's alleged chamber of horror: debunked

Lately, Jolie has been having a daily ritual where she's widely awake from 4 am and still sit with candlelights on until the sun comes up. The tipster has narrated several intense meditations which were not really voodoo rituals that got dumber.

According to the source, Jolie has all her time and no one dared to bother her during this chamber of horror since everyone's asleep at this time of the day and even her servants were a little afraid of the ritual. That statement coming from the tipster sounded like a little child who wished to startle other kids in school.

The insider articulated Jolie has been chanting "mantras to de-stress" and "potions and wears a love amulet" while everyone in her home is having a good deep sleep, continuing that the main purpose of all these kooky aids was to keep her firm and calm attitude and remain focused on the prize.

The entire story was said to be ridiculous and was barely original as well, as NW has been debunked by Gossip Cop in March for claiming that Jolie was making use of witchcraft to find love with the only evidence coming from a so-called insider with the provided photographs, which were literally stock photographs of witch jars and were not even taken from actress' home.

A photo of a voodoo doll was actually used by the tabloid but went out of its way saying the actress was not sticking pins into Brad's doll.

Globe failed to grasp that Jolie is a strong independent woman who has been keeping a strong image for her family.

Read also: Celebrities With Weird Beliefs That Will Suprise You

Angelina Jolie has been named a witch throughout her career and even criticized an essay about it in Elle before her movie, Maleficent, came out. The actress articulated anything that could not be explained by someone should be put down to the influence of a presumably wicked woman.

Tabloid has been targeting the Maleficent actress

She preceded reclaiming the term, saying "wicked women" are those who have been tired of abuse and injustice. Jolie just explained the article about Globe can't fathom how the actress kept a cool and calm head in court and that she must be an evil witch.

According to Gossip Cop, the tabloid has been attacking Jolie in all the possible conceivable way. It even attacked her body when the actress claimed she was refusing to eat following a rumored reunion of Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.

It also attacked her motherhood when it claimed that Jolie's children were annoying the neighbors. The tabloid also said that she was a bad daughter, claiming that Jon Voight, her father, was terribly trying to keep her away from Aniston.

Just because Angelina Jolie played the role of a witch in Maleficent does not mean that she will be needing these potions to be strong.

The actress has been in court for several years while pursuing her act and raising six children. That strength does not come from any "chamber of horrors."



Related article: Angelina Jolie 2.0? Brad Pitt's New Girlfriend Shows Uncanny Resemblance to Ex-Wife

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.