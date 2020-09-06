After sharing a new set of snaps, the new girlfriend of Brad Pitt, Nicole Poturalski draws even more resemblances to the award-winning actor's ex, Angelina Jolie.

The now 56-year-old actor, Brad Pitt was married to the 45-year-old Angelina Jolie in 2014, but after two years of being tied Jolie filed for divorce wherein, she cited irreconcilable differences in 2016.

Poturalski, who is now 27 years old is Pitt's first public romance after splitting up with Jolie.

Following the publicity made by the couple, fans quickly commented on how much the new fling of Pitt is eerily alike to the actor's ex.

On Thursday Poturalski posted on her Instagram account some stylish photos wherein she wore a gray Djerf Avenue blazer. The German model also wore a black crop top that exposed her toned midriff under her blazer and completed her look with a pair of jeans that matches the color to her blazer, Daily Mail reported.

Poturalski, who is a model in Germany captioned her snap in her Instagram account 'See you later' for her 195 thousand followers to see.

Poturalski also posted an Instagram story on her account to share a short video about what happened on her photoshoot, wherein she posed in front of a white backdrop, sans blazer.

The German model also shared an OOTD short for 'Outfit of the day' displaying her outfit on her selfie.

As of the moment, the German model did not make any comment about her relationship with the Hollywood heartthrob, but the new couple made some buzz and went to the headlines after Pitt took Poturalski to a familiar locale.

According to The Sun, the 56-year-old Hollywood actor took his new girlfriend to a familiar location in the Southern part of France, the Chateau Miraval, the place where Pitt tied the knot with Hollywood star Angelina Jolie way back 2014.

The said trip made by the couple seemed to coincide with Pitt's past wedding anniversary, but based on the sources they shared that the 56-year-old actor does not care if her ex-wife Jolie gets upset about the coincidence.

The source stated that by taking Nicole to Miraval on their former wedding anniversary, the actor knows exactly what he is doing and the reaction that he will get from Angelina for the idea that he did.

Moreover, according to the source, the Hollywood heartthrob just does not care if Angelina will be lashing out as he expects it already.

In 2008, the then couple Pitt and Jolie purchased the estate six years before they tied the knot in the French castle.

The ex-couple are still mired in their lengthy custody war over their six children which include twins Knox and Vivienne, 12, Shiloh, 14, Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, and the then power couple is expected to be in court in October.

Poturalski is a cover star for Elle Germany and goes by the name of Nico Mary professionally. The German model also represented by three different international modeling agencies. Based on some sources, the model before being discovered by a talent scout at Paris' Disneyland, wants to become a marine biologist.



