Large groups of protesters marched in one of Hong Kong's densest commercial districts after officials ordered to postpone legislative elections amid the new security law and mainland China exercising increasing influence in the city.

Massive Hong Kong protest

The Sunday gathering marks one of the most massive protests fighting against the city's government after Beijing implemented the new legislation on June 30. Experts called the new law an authoritarian move that aims to suppress political freedom in the region.

According to the Wall Street Journal, several social media platforms became the meeting place of many citizens who planned the protest. Due to the widespread traction the posts garnered, Hong Kong police were quickly stationed to deal with the movements.

The protesters disguised themselves as regular shoppers and residents as compared to their usual black attire. While police officers observed, people began to chant common slogans, including "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times" as others proceeded to throw objects such as water bottles and umbrellas at law enforcement arresting individuals.

However, police officers had difficulty differentiating between protesters and regular shoppers amid the large crowds who were all wearing face masks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Riot-gear equipped police officers quickly charged through the Mong Kok neighborhood, going into the crowds of people and dragging away suspected protesters. Law enforcement also occasionally fired pepper balls or used pepper spray to clear their paths. On Sunday, groups of young Hong Kong residents stood for several hours while detained on street corners.

Hong Kong police revealed that they had arrested at least 90 people and that some attempted arrests turned into frantic chases where officers wearing green jumpsuits rushed through crowds. When night fell, the protests continued under the lights of store signs, most of which continued to operate through the ordeal.

Hundreds arrested

When the day ended, police announced that 289 people were arrested, most of which were for unlawful assembly. In the Kowloon district of Yau Ma Tei, one woman was taken into custody and charged with assault and spreading pro-independence slogans, as reported by Aljazeera.

Hong Kong's new security law passed on June 30 marks pro-independence slogans illegal and punishable by law.

On July 31, Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced that she would be postponing the legislative elections for one year, arguing that the surge of coronavirus cases posed a significant risk to the people's health.

However, critics stated that Lam's decision was an attack against the opposition, who they believe would have gained an advantage in the elections if the event was held as scheduled. The legislative elections would have marked the city's first official vote since Beijing implemented the new security law.

June 2019 marked the beginning of protests over the proposed extradition law that aimed to drag citizens to mainland China to be tried. However, the events evolved into greater calls for democracy and called for the end to police brutality.

Police officers have defended their actions saying that their tactics were caused by violent and disruptive protesters' actions and have continued to deny that law enforcement committed acts of brutality.

According to CNN, the incidents show no sign of decline. Still, the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic and its severe impacts on the economy and social relations have denied people the opportunity to hold public assemblies. Beijing has taken advantage of the situation and moved to implement the new security law before protests could resume in full blast.

