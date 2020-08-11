Hong Kong's new security law strikes freedom once again as police officers arrest Jimmy Lai, an outspoken publisher of the popular pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily in the city. Authorities suspected Lai of foreign cooperation and took him into custody under the controversial new legislation, marking the most recent move against democracy activists.

On Monday, an executive from Lai's company, Mark Simon, said police officers arrested Lai inside his own home and told him he would face charges under the new security law. Two of his sons and four of his employees from the publishing company were also taken into police custody.

Activists arrested

According to the Wall Street Journal, Hong Kong police revealed they arrested at least nine people throughout the day under the new legislation and other charges, including fraud.

The events suggest worrying signs of the future of press freedom in the city. The staff of the publishing company live-streamed the raid as about 200 police officers stormed Apple Daily's newsroom and strung up cordons, surrounding reporter cubicles.

Sometime later, officers escorted a handcuffed but calm-looking Lai through the newsroom. In the live stream, the 70-year-old publisher spoke in Cantonese and stated that the incident shows the apparent attempts at blocking press freedom in Hong Kong.

Since the introduction of the new security law, Lai has been the most prominent pro-democracy figure that Hong Kong police arrested. The publisher has long been a towering entity in the city, and his publishing company has continued to oppose the pro-Beijing side of the city during the peaceful protests and sudden, violent clashes with police last year that terrorized Hong Kong.

Shortly before the government announced it would pass the new security law in Hong Kong in May, Lai said he was concerned that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) would begin retaliating not only against the press freedom in the city but also its free people.

Also Read: Hong Kong Tags Pro-Democracy Activists as Criminal Group, Calls for Their Arrests

Troublesome since its passing

The new legislation took effect on June 30, shortly before the anniversary of the city's handover to China from British rule. Since then, students have been arrested for their posts on social media and police have posted warrants for pro-democracy activists living internationally.

The legislation had also banned some pro-democracy politicians from running in legislative elections, as reported by The New York Times.

After police arrested Lai, another prominent pro-democracy activist was taken into custody. Twenty-three-year-old Agnes Chow is currently under investigation for allegedly inciting secession.

In a social media post, Chow stated police arrived at her residence, and her lawyers were making their way to assist her. Later, another post confirmed that police officers had taken her into custody.

According to ABC, a Chinese government spokesman said that while the activists have not been face-to-face with court officials yet, they should be severely punished for their transgressions.

The new security law allows China to punish what it deems to be connected to subversion, secession, terrorism, and foreign collusion and can punish suspects with up to life in prison.

Several critics have expressed their dismay with the new legislation that they say undermines Hong Kong's political freedom and autonomy. However, some supporters claim the law brought stability after widespread protests last year.

Related Article: European Union Sanctions China Over Hong Kong's New Security Law, Limits Exports of Goods

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.