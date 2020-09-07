During an interview on Sunday, Republican House Speaker Lee Chatfield said that Democrats should be wary of Michigan's election results. Chatfield noted that in 2016, the state went red, meaning Republicans won the race and added it could go red once again during this year's elections.

Key battleground state

On Wednesday, the official stated the comments after Democratic President Candidate Joe Biden's announcement last week that he would be visiting the state. Political experts have noted that Michigan is a critical battleground state in the presidential elections.

According to Fox News, Chatfield said that Michigan residents have previously voted Democrats on Sunday but that in 2016, Republican Donald Trump won the state's overall votes. The official added that 1988 was the last time a Republican won over Michigan.

The Republican House Speaker explained that the election results were due to two key reasons: First is how Democrats have been radical and progressive recently. Second, Trump has since expressed his focus on an economic message.

On Sunday, ESPN host Will Cain said that during the 2016 elections, Americans criticized Hillary Clinton for not focusing more on Michigan, which resulted in the state being won by Trump. Chatfield noted that Republicans in the state are eager to vote for the right-wing president.

During the interview, Cain asked Chatfield of his estimation of why Democrats have recently ignored Michigan in the past few elections. The speaker said left-wing politicians took his state for granted after it has gone blue for 30 consecutive years of political races.

Chatfield noted that Democrats are beginning to be wary of Michigan and its potential electoral results and are challenged by how to get the state's support while proving they are not lead by New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Progressive left.

Campaigning for support

On Thursday, Republican President Trump is set to visit Michigan and deliver his remarks amid the ongoing presidential race. On Saturday, Trump's campaign announced that he would be holding an event near the MBS International Airport in Freeland, as reported by Freep.

Since last year, Trump's visit to Michigan marks his first campaign event in the state when a rally was held in Battle Creek on the day that the White House voted to have him impeached. In May, Trump visited a Ford Motor Co. plant in Ypsilanti, but it was not a campaigned-related event.

The Republican's Thursday visit comes a day after his rival, former vice-president and current Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, is also scheduled to hold a Michigan campaign event.

Both sides' plans to visit Michigan underscores the state's critical role as a crucial battleground in the November elections. Both candidates are moving to increase their campaign activity in the area to gain support from residents before the elections officially begin.

Most polls show that Biden is showing a lead in Michigan, but experts believe that the advantage will quickly narrow down as the United States approach the elections.

President Trump had previously expressed his desire to visit the state, and in an interview in July, he planned to hold a big rally in Michigan. However, he could not do so due to Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer implementing social distancing protocols to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

