President Donald Trump has ordered the federal government to begin the process of defunding New York City and three other cities where the officials allowed "lawless" protests and cut police budgets despite the rising violent crime.

Defunding Democratic states

The Washington Post reported that on September 2, President Trump signed a five-page memo ordering all federal agencies to send reports to the White House Office of Management and Budget that detail funds that can be redirected.

The initial targets are New York City, Seattle, Washington, D.C., and Portland. This move is made by Trump as he makes "law and order" a part of his reelection campaign after months of civil unrest and violence after the killing of George Floyd by Minnesota police back in May.

Trump states in the memo that his administration will not allow Federal tax dollars to fund cities that allow themselves to deteriorate into lawless zones.

The memo also stated that to ensure that the Federal funds are neither unduly wasted nor spent in a manner that directly violates the government's promise to protect life, liberty and property, it is imperative that the Federal Government review the use of Federal funds by the jurisdiction that permits violence, anarchy, and destruction in cities.

According to the memo, federal agencies must detail all Federal funds provided to Portland, Seattle, Washington, D.C, and New York City.

Within 14 days, Attorney General Bill Bar must also develop a list of anarchist jurisdictions that permitted violence and the destruction of property to persist and have refused to undertake reasonable measures to restore order.

White House budget director Russ Vought is instructed to issue guidance in 30 days from September 2 "to the heads of agencies on restricting eligibility of or otherwise disfavoring, to the maximum extent permitted by law, anarchist jurisdictions in the receipt of Federal grants."

Gov. Cuomo's response.

The defunding could have a massive impact on the city. New York City gets $7 billion a year in federal aid. New York has cut police funds of $1 billion despite the 177% spike in shootings in July 2020 compared to July 2019.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo shared his frustration on September 3 and called out President Trump's order to defund New York City of billions in federal funding, calling the President a "bully."

Gov. Cuomo then went on to say that although he is concerned with public safety, especially in New York City, it not a federal issue but a local one, as reported by ABC7.

The government stated that the federal responsibility for public safety is national security, and that has been a great failure by President Trump.

Gov. Cuomo added that Trump said that his protection of Americans against protests is akin to World War II, but Cuomo disagrees as what is akin to World War II was the COVID-19 attack.

Cuomo also cited how the pandemic killed more people than World War II, and the President failed to do anything against COVID-19, as reported by NBC.

Cuomo also stated that what President Trump wants to do is illegal and that if he continues to undergo the process of defunding New York City, Trump will be "persona non grata."

