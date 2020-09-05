The state of Hawaii reportedly purchased 30 death pods to aid in assisted deaths. The claim made by a phony Facebook page claiming to be an official state of Hawaii page but is actually a satire page is deemed false.

A post on Facebook alleged that the Hawaiian government recently bought 30 death pods for facilitating medically assisted suicides.

The Claim is Deemed False

No evidence has surfaced that Hawaii made such a purchase as the allegation appeared to originate from a satirical post.

The state of Hawaii has legalized assisted suicide as of January 1, 2019. In accordance with this, doctors could now prescribe death as a medical advisory.

"Hawaii Suicide Pods" trended on the Google search on the 29th of August. Assisted suicide is legalized in nations including Switzerland, Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg, Canada, Colombia, the United States, and Australia.

The New York Times recently made a feature on assisted suicide namely Marieke Vervoort's life or death decision. the Paralympic Belgian medalist opted for a medically assisted suicide pod years of excruciating pain brought on by a deteriorating muscle disease, reported Wbur.

Snopes readers in August 2020 inquired regarding the widespread Facebook post claiming that the Hawaii government had acquired dozens of death pods.

What are Death Pods?

Death pods are machines designated to allow terminally ill patients who opt for death under the guidance of a health care provider, reported Snopes.

The process is not easy for a doctor to allow assisted death. Patients undergo evaluations first by multiple doctors and a waiting period ensues depending on the condition, reported Opera News.

The aforementioned parody Facebook page, The State of Hawaii, made the post on August 15, 2020, that described the assisted suicide legalization. They also put up the description of death pods.

One of the co-developers of the assisted death pod photographed in the Facebook post is longtime euthanasia activist Philip Nitschke. He wrote, "There has been no sale to Hawaii," reported Lead Stories.

In 2018, Hawaiian Governor David Ige signed the Our Care, Our Choice Act into law. Hawaii joined Colorado, New JersAssisted Suicide is regularly used interchangeably with physician-assisted suicide (PAS), physician-assisted dying (PAD), assisted death, and aid in dying. ey, Maine, Oregon, Washington, Vermont, and the District of Columbia in proffering the choice of medically assisted deaths through law. The Hawaiian law was implemented in January 2019.

Hawaii was indicated to have purchased 30 passing assistance pods.

In order to make the procedure relaxing, clients reportedly enter the death pod and are able to watch a movie or TV show to listen to music during the process.

What is Assisted Suicide?

Assisted Suicide is often used interchangeably with physician-assisted suicide (PAS), physician-assisted dying (PAD), physician-assisted death, assisted death, and aid in dying.

Legal in mere ten states in the United States, in Montana, there is no specific law for it but assisted suicide could be inquired through a state supreme court decision.

Debunked

The Hawaiian death pods, as its creators explained, are indicated as satire or humor.

