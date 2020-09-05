A Zambia woman got fed up with her husband's unwillingness to kill a rat in their house. Unknown to the husband, his refusal will end in disastrous circumstances. She decided to bite off his private part as they fought over the rodent problem.

Rodent are unwanted pests in the household, but for this unlucky husband, his refusal to kill one will result in the lost of his manhood.

Drunk wife couldn't sleep due to rats

A couple living in Kitwe, Zambia, made international news after their heated argument turned into a bloody mess. On September 3, married couple Abraham Musonda, 52, and his wife Juliet Mukupa, 40, argued about rats in their home that need to be removed.

But Musonda did not do what his wife said, despite her relentless pleas to him. According to The Mirror, the wife was finally fed up with her husband's laziness.

Reports say that when Mukupa went home from a night out with pals, she saw a rat that was near the bed inside her bedroom. Sources remark that the presence of rodents kept her from sleeping well, which made her furious.

She woke up her husband and was forcing him to get rid of the pest in their home. But he was not in a mood to comply and refused her request.

Things immediately escalated, which prompted the wife to bite her husband's privates in the middle of their argument. More reports from The U.S. Sun revealed the savage bite has caused severe injuries to the husband.

In Kitwe Teaching Hospital, treatment was given for a tear in his male part to fix the injuries. Daily Star reported that the wife must have been intoxicated to bit her husband savagely.

The Deputy Police Commissioner for Copperbelt Province, Bothwell Namusa, told the Zambia Observer that the couple are currently having marital problems. They live in the same house but have their own bedrooms. Seems that an argument is a result of the conjugal situation, and the fight did not bode too well for Musonda too.

After the painful event that might be troublesome for the estranged husband, nothing is mentioned if the woman got charges for this savage attack on her husband. Until now, there are no updates regarding the recovery of the husband as well.

Pestering problem in the community

The rat problem is not only isolated to this couple. Even other parts of their community are coping with rodent problems.

The present Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya said the hospital were the injured man was staying also has rats, which is not acceptable at all for a medical institution. He added that the government gives funds to the hospital after videos were posted of the rodent dilemma.

Similar incidences of other men getting gnawed on out of spite by women are commonplace. In Coconut Creek in Florida, Mohammad Mahmoud Shaar, 26-years old, beat up his girlfriend's son, but he was cut in his male parts by his fingernails.

Another incident occurred in Nigeria, where a quarelling couple bit one another. The woman bit her boyfriend's privates, and the man got even and bit her chest savagely.

