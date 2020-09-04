A 24-year-old pregnant woman was murdered when her unborn child was taken from her body. The victim has been allegedly lured by her old high school buddy to a fake baby shower.

Flavia Godinho Mafra, a Brazilian woman, was 36 weeks pregnant when Valdeli Mafra, her husband, found her lifeless body on August 28 with their unborn baby missing.

Victim had lacerations on her abdomen

According to 7 news.com.au, NSC Total, a local news outlet, reported an autopsy of Flavia showed that she died due to the sharp cuts to her abdomen and injuries caused by a brick. Detective Paulo Alexandre Freyesleben e Silva validated the root of Flavia's death.

The report said that the 24-year-old victim, a teacher who was always extending her help to those who were in need, was murdered by her high school friend who planned to steal the baby after tempting her to a fake baby shower.

The authority found the baby, a little girl who was locally named Cecilia, after the suspect and her husband, brought her to the hospital. The couple was later arrested.

The baby was able to manage and survive the horrifying incident and is reportedly doing well as the Joana de Gusmao Children's Hospital in Florianopolis. She is currently receiving antibiotics for wounds sustained in the attack on her mother.

Read also: Missing Utah Woman's Mom Predicts Death of Her Abducted Daughter Before She is Found

The report stated that 24-year-old Flavia suddenly disappeared on Thursday afternoon after she left for the believed baby shower that would be held at Sao Joao Batista.

There were two other friends who were knowledgeable of the event but were notified that it had been canceled.

Concern for the mother-to-be first arose after she failed to come home from the supposed baby shower, then it was realized that she last checked her WhatsApp messages at 3:48 pm.

The high school friend responsible for the baby shower stated that Flavia left with another person, but the following day when Flavia's body was found at around 9 am, the suspect confessed about the crime, as reported by the NSC Total, Mirror reported.

The suspect's partner admitted that a brick was used to kill Flavia.

Flavia was working in a stationery store and also hired as a substitute teacher.

The 24-year-old victim had diabetes, which put her in danger during Covid-19 that prevented her from working four several months.

The police held a press conference and stated the 26-year-old suspect for Flavia's death said she became pregnant October of last year, but experienced a miscarriage this January that caused her obsession with stealing babies.

According to Diario Costa Esmeralda, an officer from the Civil and Military Police stated the suspect continued to fabricate stories and told everyone that was still pregnant.

After taking Flavia to an abandoned location, the suspect purportedly hit the victim with a brick and she turned her back, then cut her belly to take the child.

At the hospital, it was found out that the baby has several cuts on her back, arousing suspicions of the health officials who claimed that the woman had no physical signs of fresh childbirth.

After a short ceremony, the remains of Flavia was buried in the Municipal Cemetery of Canelinha.

Related article: Mother and her Two Children Shot Dead for "Being Too Loud"

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.