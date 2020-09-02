A mother from Texas and her two teenage children are dead, and a suspect has confessed to killing all three. The suspect, 57-year-old James Webb, has been arrested following an apparent triple homicide at a residence in East Dallas on August 31.

Triple homicide

According to CBS 11 News Dallas, the woman was the suspect's wife, though it is not clear if he is the father of the teenagers that he shot.

Fox 4 News has identified the adult female victim as Victoria Bunton, 50 years of age. The teenagers who were killed are believed to be 13 and 16 years old, and they have not been identified.

According to an affidavit, Webb told the police that he and his wife got into an argument on August 24 because he woke up with a headache, and his family members were being too loud.

The authorities cited an arrest warrant, and Fox 4 News reports that Webb told the police he was tired of all three of the victims yelling an telling him that there was nothing wrong with him, so he shot them.

All three victims were found in a residence at the Rosemont apartment complex. Webb reportedly waited an hour before calling 911, and at some point, he confessed to the authorities that he killed his family. There are conflicting reports about whether another person first called the police.

A Dallas police spokesperson said that the scene was horrible, and the situation is horrific. It is not clear if Webb has yet been charged with murder.

Similar incident

In 2014, a family was found dead in a burned Florida home after they were shot and killed by their father, who then set the house on fire before he killed himself, as reported by BBC.

The victims had rented the $1.5 million home from former tennis star James Blake for about two years. Blake, then 24-years-old, was not at home, located in a wealthy Tampa neighborhood, at the time of the fire.

Blake was one of the top-ranked tennis players in the world in 2006, retiring from competition in 2013 after a 14-year career.

The father, Darrin Campbell, did not leave any suicide note. His wife, Kimberly Campbell, and their two children were found shot in the head in their respective bedrooms in the home.

Campbell scattered fireworks and petrol around the house before setting it ablaze, according to authorities. Police also said that Campbell had purchased several petrol cans and $650 of fireworks days before the fire destroyed their home.

Campbell had been an executive for several high-profile companies around the United States, and his wife, Kimberly, was a housewife. Their two children, 19-year-old Colin and 15-year-old Megan went to a nearby school.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Col Donna Lusczynskin said that the incident is disturbing, and she added that the two teenagers were well-liked at their school.

The firefighters were called to the home. Neighbors told police that they heard explosions coming from the property. Kimberly Campbell's father said that the family had been close-knit and successful.

William Weimer, vice-president of Phantom fireworks, confirmed Mr. Campbell had bough fireworks, describing them as the kind of fireworks usually set off in back gardens.

