A missing Utah woman's mom was hoping for her rescue but circumstances were bleaker than expected. She said the longer it took to find her daughter, the bigger the chances that she might be slain by her killers.

According to the reports, the Utah woman just disappeared without a trace. There were signs of abduction that were apparent but there are no clues or hints where she was. In the end, she was killed by those who kidnapped her, reported Meaww.

Stevie Shay Wilkerson was discovered cold and dead on August 23. Prior to finding her corpse, she was gone for two weeks without a trace. The murder and kidnapping ended in in Iron County.

Despite the attempt to locate the missing woman, her mother must have had grim premonitions. She gave the statement that she would not see Stevie alive again.

News reports relate that the 26-year-old slain victim was last seen at a motel, the Claridge Inn, located on the South Bluff Street in St. George. Last August 10, her mother identified as Vawna Wilkerson posted a plea to assist in locating her missing daughter. She expressed dismay at her disappearance and sought more help online.

The specific contents of her Facebook post mentioned that the missing person was last seen with two people who held her by force. The accused kidnappers are Joey and a woman called Jose, according to the information which marks the Red Roof Motel on Bluff St., St. George Utah. Description of the vehicle is a 2018 Colorado, color white.

Further information in the post said she was gone since Sunday, August 9 at exactly 2 p.m.. Her mother added that both are armed and may kill her daughter.

Despite the searches that never yielded her remains, it was found by accident in a part of the west of Iron County. According to authorities, the corpse was there for quite a while, mentioned the Sheriff in Iron County. With no proof or leads of the guilty parties, no arrests or suspects have been found, The Knewz.

The authorities label it as a homicide. There are no extra details added to the report. Information is asked from the public that will be used to go after the murderers. No one expected the victim to end that way cruelly.

One of the last posts of the victim was last June 26 when she was searching for an apartment where she will stay with her boyfriend and dog. But her death at the hands of her murderers made that impossible to happen.

Her cousin, Angie Golish, described her as an animal lover and a kind person to everyone she meet. She added that her aunt did not expect such a grim end to happen. Overall, she was really kindhearted and a good person, cited Deseret News.

So far, there aren't new developments that will point to the criminals, so justice can be dealt out. Her mom was correct in saying that the victim would be slain, but leads may come to bring closure.

