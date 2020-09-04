Your main focus when traveling may be the destination. But an organized approach to packing a carry-on suitcase would make your trip smooth-sailing.

The merging of the things you pack and how you pack it would reduce stress. You could use suitcases for when you will not move much or you have to keep your clothes in good shape for events.

Learning how to pack a suitcase could keep a Type A personality busy and experience experiences. Make sure you allot a large amount of time to pack for your trip and do not leave your packing until the night or morning before, reported Lifehack.

You should be able to avoid what they call panic packing. Panic packing is basically throwing all your stuff in a suitcase while sobbing, reported Happy to Wander.

Here are recommended tips to be a smart packer:

1. Write Down a Packing List

It is all too easy to forget the essentials you need.

If you would like to be organized, you could Google a comprehensive printable checklist.

2. Glasses Case for Storage

A glasses case makes the most suitable storage solution for phone cords, eyeliner, mascara, makeup brushes, or small cables with its nice hard shell, reported Mom Spark.

There will be no worry for them to get bent or busted during transit.

3. Buy Packing Cubes and Use Them to Schedule Your Outfits

Packing cubes make everything more compact, allocating more room for more things in your suitcase. They make organizing your suitcase a breeze.

Divide your packing cubes by days or portions of your travel.

4. Take the Right Shoes

Pack shoes in your suitcase by only taking the right shoes that are proper for your trip. Make wise choices for footwear.

Wear heavy shoes such as boots on the plane as it saves weight and space from your carry-on suitcase.

5. Follow the Liquids Rule

When packing for a carry-on, one concern is this: what about your hand sanitizer, shampoo, conditioner, and other liquid toiletries? You could bring these items in your carry-on suitcase so long as you follow the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) rules.

The TSA allows you to bring liquids, aerosols, and gels, and 3.4 oz (100 ml) or fewer containers, and all of such containers should fit in a one quart-size (1 L) bag.

6. Know All the Rules

Look up the rules and regulations of your airline for packing carry-on baggage before you start packing. The most essential thing is this: ensure that the suitcase you would like to bring does not go beyond the size requirements for a carry-on bag that could be varying from different airlines.

7. Cut the Clothes You Want to Bring in Half

After listing the things you need to bring, lay down all the clothes you would like to bring... and cut them in half.

There is a chance that you would not need everything. If you have difficulty deciding the clothes to leave out, picture which items you can mix together to create a new outfit daily.

