The joys of Work From Home (WFH) include cozy clothes all day, no commute, and freedom take breaks in comfort. But there is a possibility of burnout as the lines between professional and personal life are blurred.

Transition

What began as a short-term office leave has transfigured into a large-scale workforce transition.

The implications of the COVID-19 pandemic are not limited to physical health. We could be at fault for not weighing the probable advantages of the novel coronavirus lockdown against its long-term psychological effects.

Leading Up to Burnout

As school districts dispute if there will be a traditional school year initiated, parents working at home will have the additional interference of overseeing and teaching their children, possibly extending to 2021. Mounting to that are the stress and anxiety regarding job security, saving for retirement, and health impediments associated with the coronavirus pandemic. You are left with millions of United States citizens feeling burned out, reported CNBC.

Months of WFH is starting to make workers weary.

"It takes a lot more effort than the natural going around, talking to someone over coffee or having a meeting in a conference room," according to Amer Numan, a New York City-based practice lead for a data and analytics company Slalom, reported WYNT.

Blurring the Lines Between Work and Life

Maybe your commute to the office was relaxing as you listened to calm music. Maybe it was stressful on a packed bus or in traffic. No matter what your commute was, it drew a line between home and office and alleviated Work From Home burnout.

Also Read: Work From Home Gadgets for the New Normal

Taking Breaks

Some people working remotely for the past few months have neglected to take breaks.

"What is the point of taking leave when you're just going to be sitting at home anyway?" according to Pallavi Mehta, a software engineer from Bengaluru in her 30s, reported Mint.

'Karoshi'

The Japanese have a word meaning death from overwork -- karoshi. There is no English translation but there is such a thing as working too much in the West. It is more prevalent in remote workers than you think.

Rate of Burnout

Burnout is skyrocketing. Over two-thirds or 69% of Work From Home employees are experiencing burnout symptoms. This influx is adversely affecting both business productivity and the general health of the workforce.

A mental health epidemic is to follow and recovery will be difficult, according to Harish Shetty, a renowned psychiatrist based out of Mumbai.

Ways How to Deal With Burnout

Exercise

Physical activity eases stress as it helps one's brain produce more endorphins -- the feel-good neurotransmitters linked with runner's high.

If you lack the time to do so, brief aerobic exercise, including walking, could help one stay focused and solve problems more organized.

Redefine, Set and Manage Expectations

Perhaps your job role has changed. Own it, figure out what it implies, and set your expectations for your work.

Take Breaks

It is very important to take regular breaks. Companies should impose regular breaks as they would in the physical workplace to alleviate Work From Home burnout.

Related Article: Regular Social Interactions Could Reduce Risk of Depression

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.