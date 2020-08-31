A convicted pedophile got caught in the act of raping a 16-year old boy. He shot the teen to death when his victim asked for help. The sick perpetrator is now incarcerated and accused of murdering a minor cruelly.

The reports state that in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the mentally twisted sex offender got on top of his victim to consummate his bestiality. His victim tried to shout for help but was shot several times.

Responsible for the atrocity on August 29 is a 46-year-old Hispanic man named Orlando Duarte who attempted to rape his victim in broad daylight. Evidence against the sick perp has led the police to file formal charges of murder against him, reported Meaww.

Sources verify that Duarte is a documented sex offender, and is on the list of the state's website of all the sex offenders caught by the authorities, according to ABC. Based on the report by the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office, the sex offender shot and killed the victim with a firearm. The exact location of the crime is at 18th and Forster Streets, happening at 1 p.m.

His victim is identified as Kyan King, who survives the initial gunshots but passed away in the hospital later. One paper said the shooting of the young victim was seen by a passerby, who caught the perv on top of the child. The victim tried to call for help several times. However, he was pumped full of lead before he got any help. One accidental witness identified herself as Ava Burton, told Pennlive that she saw the man on top of King who was then unclothed on the ground and was shot dead.

She heard the victim call for help several times. That was the time when the sick sex offender decided to shoot King point-blank. When the victim died, the perpetrator ran away fast from the crime scene, said the witness. The Harrisburg police reached the crime scene and were able to see the suspect running away from the victim's body. One officer ran after the sex offender into an alley, chasing him down and eventually catching him.

Court records have indicated that Duarte, the accused has been sent to prison for raping a minor in 2010. The examination of former charges and prior sentence shows that the perp was given a sentence of four to eight years in 2012 with 10 years probation as a repulsive sex offender. Some of his crimes committed against children are unimaginable like rape and indecency. His crimes against children were indicative of a sick Hispanic mind.

The sex offender admitted the accusations against him. Court records cite that it was a no contest to simple assault, endangering another person, and indecent assault against a minor with disorderly conduct, wherein he was sentenced 6 to 23 years behind bars. For the murder and attack of Kyan King, Duarte was jailed in Dauphin County Prison without bail. He will be tried in court by September 28.

