A new investigation to look into the decisions of the leadership in Fort Hood is set to be launched by the US Army. The query will be in relation to the death of Vanessa Guillen, a specialist who was assigned in the base.

In a report by CNN, it was stated that Army Futures Command's current commanding general, Gen. John Murray will be leading the in-depth investigation. The investigation will look into the existing chain of command and how it could have related to the death of Guillen.

According to the Army, it has also been decided that the top general in the base, Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, would remain there and continue to oversee their Texas operations instead of being transferred amid the investigation. Efflandt would be assisting the reintegration of III Corps who are returning from an Operation Inherent Resolve mission.

Moreover, it was announced that with Efflandt remaining in Fort Hood, a new commander for the 1st Armored Division will soon be announced.

Death of Vanessa Guillen

Months after her disappearance, the remains of 20 -year-old Guillen were found in June. Her death sparked a chain of reviews and investigations in the environment of the Army base which is currently home to more than 36,500 soldiers.

The prime suspect in the disappearance and death of Guillen was also a soldier stationed in Fort Hood. The suspect, however, killed himself after the investigators caught up to him in his planned escape.

It can be recalled that in July, the mother of the victim and her other relatives reached out to US President Donald Trump and pleaded for justice to be served for Guillen, during a meeting that was held in the oval office.

Moreover, Fort Hood officials have also revealed in July that just in the year 2020, there have already been 23 deaths at the base. According to them, the deaths included seven suicides, four homicides, seven off-duty accidents, one combat-related death, two deaths which are of natural causes, one that is still undetermined, waiting for autopsy findings, and one death due to drowning, ABC News reported.

In a statement by Ryan McCarthy, Secretary of the Army, he said that the investigation will be a comprehensive review of the actions that were taken at every level of command that is related to the death of Guillen. He also added that the new investigation was also partly triggered by the increase of incidents of the same nature in the base.

In line with this, Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville stated that all the actions of the command from the lowest level up to the senior posts will be investigated.

McCarthy also added that in order to make appropriate changes in the environment of the base, it is essential that the root cause of the issue be determined. It needs to be known whether the issue stemmed from the leadership, conditions on the ground, the resources, or the system of the entire army.

"The numbers are bad and we need to make some adjustments because we're very concerned," McCarthy noted.



