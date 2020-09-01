Sometimes helping other people is good, but for one trucker, it caused his death. A Russian man was killed and tortured to death after extending help to a couple. The parents of two young girls believed their daughters' claim that the man touched them below the waist. The words of the girls, which was intended to be a joke, prompted their parents to commit a crime.

The accused murderers were the parents of the girls who thought the trucker was a pedophile based on the statement of their daughters. The parents were engraged upon knowing that he alledgely sexually assaulted their 10-year old and 3-three-year-old girls, reported Meaww.

According to Russian police, the girls lied about it, thinking that was a funny joke. However, their lies cost the life of truck driver, Dmitry Chikvarkin, aged-48, according to The Sun.

Based on the report, the unfortunate trucker was asked by the parents of the girls to take them to a guardian. When the mother of the three-year-old, Valeria Dunaeva, 25, picked up the two girls, she was told by both kids that Chikvarkin touched them under the waist, which led to terrible events. Dunaeva could not contain her anger and told Sergey Chabin, 33, father of the older daughter.

Police of the Verkhnyaya Pyshma, Sverdlovsk region in Russia, said that the couple along with their three friends, plotted their plan to teach the mistakenly accused pedophile a lesson. They looked for the man and tortured him.

When he was captured by the group, they started by sodomizing his anus using a steel pipe with utter cruelty. After invading his rear end with steel pipe, they hit him on the head using the same pipe, breaking his cranium, cited The Top Ten News.

As the group with the girl's parents were torturing the misjudged trucker, it was the aunt of Dunaeva's ex-husband who tried to save the unfortunate man from getting killed since Chikvarkin was her friend. The victim did not immediately die from his cracked skull or invaded rear. He was still brought to the hospital. However, his injuries eventually caused his death.

Chikvarkin orphaned a six-year-old daughter. It is said that he was working for his daughter, but he was just slain by mistake. "He just wanted to help by giving the kids a life, but he was killed," a friend said, according to Russian Daily Komsomolskaya Pravda. "He would never harm children." She said that he was never a convicted pedophile, noted Mirror.

The death of the mistakenly slain Chikvarkin was unfortunate. The authorities talked to the two girls and told them that what their joke wasn't good which lead to the man's demise.

After the cruel killing, both Dunaeva and Chabin are running from the law. Those in police custody were charged for the slaying as a group.

